The Valley Star Brittany Cartwright Confronts Jax Taylor Post Their Split; Reveals His Toxic Behavior Led To Breakup

Brittany Cartwright is sharing more details about her decision to leave Jax Taylor in the season finale of The Valley. The couple, who announced their split in February, had their first on-camera conversation since then, revealing Cartwright's reasons for leaving.

According to Cartwright, she felt compelled to move out because Jax Taylor refused to leave their shared home. She explained to her friends that the situation had become too toxic, especially for their son, Cruz. She told her friend in the clip, “I knew that he wasn’t gonna leave so I had to leave, it was too toxic of a situation, especially for my son.”

Cartwright described how Taylor's partying habits and subsequent hangovers contributed to their separation, causing him to behave aggressively towards her.

Brittany Cartwright recounted. “He was going out to the bar and stuff, coming home and having these horrible hangovers that would make him mean as a fucking snake, I’m asleep [and] the next morning I wake up to Jax barreling in. Me and Cruz are in my bed together, by the way."

She added, "He comes in [and says], ‘Why is Luke texting me right now, asking me if he needs somebody to talk to because of everything I’m going through?'”

The tipping point for Cartwright came after enduring hours of screaming matches with Taylor. She admitted, “I just hit this point and I started noticing everything he did to me,” she admits. “It just hit me like a ton of bricks or something.”

Kristen Doute and Zack Wickham on Taylor's behavior

The specifics of Taylor’s alleged behavior were later discussed with friends Kristen Doute and Zack Wickham, who recounted instances of Taylor yelling and making hurtful remarks in front of others.

Wickham said, “There are nights that I’ve been here, like, sometimes it gets to a scary point where … like I don’t know how to handle it,” Cartwright replied, “Because he would yell in front of you guys. He didn’t care who he embarrassed me in front of.”

Doute asserted, “Does he say, like, ‘I know I treat you like shit. I know I’m mean. I know I’ve called you fat and I’ve told you you’re fucking lazy and, oh, you’re not gonna have any friends if you guys break up?'

During their on-camera confrontation, Cartwright addressed Taylor regarding his hurtful actions, such as making derogatory comments and causing public embarrassment. She called him out for verbal abuse and predicted that he would persist with this behavior even when the cameras weren't rolling.

Brittany revealed, “You screamed at me. You said horrible things to me — that I have no friends here, that nobody liked me here,” she said, “As soon as these cameras drop, you’re going to text me a million text messages and talk horrible to me. You’re gonna rage text the shit out of me. Be real. Be real!”

The Valley, where these events unfolded, is currently streaming on Peacock, offering viewers a deeper look into Cartwright's journey and the challenges she faced in her relationship with Taylor.

