The Vampire Diaries Actor Ian Somerhalder Opens Up About Why He Stepped Away From Acting: 'I Would Much Rather...'

Ian Somerhalder recently reflected on his experiences working on the supernatural teen drama series The Vampire Diaries and the sci-fi adventure drama Lost, which helped him earn critical acclaim. Somerhalder also revealed why he decided to leave acting after starring in these series. The actor mentioned how 'streaming' changed the game for both these acclaimed shows, noting that it introduced a whole new audience to his performances. Read on further to know more details!

ALSO READ: When Nina Dobrev left The Vampire Diaries just a month after Ian Somerhalder and Nikki Reed tied the knot

In a recent interview with People magazine, Ian Somerhalder shared that he feels fortunate to have done Lost and The Vampire Diaries. Somerhalder shared that while he feels very grateful for his past roles, he emphasized that his main focus now is off-screen.

He mentioned that "August 19 marks five years" since he last appeared on camera as an actor and producer, revealing after V Wars, he decided to step away from acting to build his companies, noting to "launch films like Kiss the Ground, Common Ground and Ground Swell and raise my kids."

He recalled how he told his management and discussed his decision, noting that he was leaving behind the only career he had ever known that provided for his family.

He reflected on being at a peak point in his career, where he could have pursued anything, but emphasized that these new partnerships were far more meaningful to him. Somerhalder continued, "I say this in all humility, in all respect, but I would much rather do this than go spend two months in some city, shooting a TV show away from my family or transporting my family back and forth."

Advertisement

The actor explained that once you reach a certain level of success, you want to prioritize family and the "future of farming and food and energy and the big things," saying he no longer feels the need to chase awards or anything that would boost his self-esteem.

ALSO READ: When The Vampire Diaries star Ian Somerhalder’s wife Nikki Reed was accused of backstabbing Nina Dobrev

During his candid chat with the publication, he reflected on working on ABC's hit series Lost, saying it was a "very humbling experience," noting, "Losing that, I was the first one cast and the first one killed, that was a sort of tough pill to swallow."

He told the outlet that after he left this show in 2005, in 2009, he began working on The Vampire Diaries, revealing that "was a rocket ship. Initially, it was a very, very, very young audience, but that audience matured, and it got bigger and bigger." The actor noted that it has now been seen by almost "1.2 billion people globally."

Advertisement

Meanwhile, The Vampire Dairies is available to stream on Peacock.