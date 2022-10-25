The Vampire Diaries exes Paul Wesley and Phoebe Tonkin reunite at a cast dinner in Georgia

The video posted by Plec The Vampire Diaries alums Matthew Davis and Michael Trevino, and Originals cast members Danielle Campbell, Charles Michael Davis, Nathaniel Buzolic, Riley Voelkel and Steven Krueger. Also seen at the dinner were exes, Paul Wesley and Phoebe Tonkin. Julie captioned the nostalgia-filled post for The Vampire Diaries fans as, "Had a bit of a family reunion last night." The cast members were in Georgia for a fan convention called I Was Feeling Epic in Mystic Falls, a reference to the fictional town where the CW shows take place.

Paul Wesley and Phoebe Tonkin's history

After meeting on the set of the TV show The Vampire Diaries, Phoebe Tonkin and Paul Wesley dated for four years. The former couple broke up in 2017. Tonkin had a recurring role as Hayley Marshall in the show's fourth season before her character joined The Originals spinoff in 2013. As for Wesley, the actor starred as the lead Stefan Salvatore. During their 2017 breakup, it was reported by E! that the couple are still "good friends."

Paul Wesley's separation

The Vampire Diaries star was recently in the news for his separation from wife Ines de Ramon more than three years after tying the knot. A rep for the couple informed People, that "they have separated" and have been living apart for several months. "The decision to separate is mutual and occurred five months ago. They request privacy at this time," the rep added. Wesley was first romantically linked to Ramon, a jewellery professional, in June 2018 and the duo tied the knot in 2019.

As for the recent cast reunion, other big stars from the show such as Ian Somerhalder and Nina Dobrev were missing from the dinner. Although as per E!, Somerhalder, who played Damon Salvatore and Daniel Gillies who played Elijah Mikaelson attended the convention though weren't spotted at the dinner outing.