The Vampire Diaries star Paul Wesley splits from wife Ines de Ramon after three years of marriage
Paul Wesley and his wife Ines de Ramon have reportedly been separated since months. The couple had tied the knot in 2019.
The Vampire Diaries alum Paul Wesley and his wife Ines de Ramos have reportedly parted ways after three years of marriage. According to People, the news of their separation was confirmed by a rep for the couple who maintained that the couple had been living separately for several months. The couple had tied the knot back in February 2019.
As reported by People, the former couple's rep maintained that the decision of their separation was mutual and said, "The decision to separate is mutual and occurred five months ago. They request privacy at this time." Wesley and Ramos had first confirmed their relationship back in 2018 as the duo went Instagram official while attending a friend's wedding.
A year later, the duo was spotted sporting matching wedding bands and it was also Wesley's Vampire Diaries co-star Nina Dobrev who seemingly confirmed their wedding when she referred to Ines as Wesley's "wife." Nina opened up about her equation with Ramos and said in an interview, "We hang out a lot. We're really good friends. I love his wife. It's so funny how time changes everything because I never thought he would be one of my best friends."
While Wesley hasn't spoken much about his relationship with Ramos in interviews, the actor and Ines had indulged in social media PDA. From photos of vacations with friends Nina Dobrev and Shaun White to adorable birthday messages, the former couple didn't shy away from expressing their love for each other on Instagram. In December 2020, Paul wished Ines on her birthday by calling her the "Queen of the house" along with a sweet selfie.
