The Vampire Diaries star Paul Wesley splits from wife Ines de Ramon after three years of marriage

The Vampire Diaries alum Paul Wesley and his wife Ines de Ramos have reportedly parted ways after three years of marriage. According to People, the news of their separation was confirmed by a rep for the couple who maintained that the couple had been living separately for several months. The couple had tied the knot back in February 2019.

As reported by People, the former couple's rep maintained that the decision of their separation was mutual and said, "The decision to separate is mutual and occurred five months ago. They request privacy at this time." Wesley and Ramos had first confirmed their relationship back in 2018 as the duo went Instagram official while attending a friend's wedding.