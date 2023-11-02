The Vampire Diaries: Top 5 reasons why fans ship Caroline with Niklaus instead of Stefan

The passionate and complicated relationship between Caroline Forbes and Klaus Mikaelson, affectionately dubbed "Klaroline" by fans, captured the hearts of viewers in Season 3 of The Vampire Diaries. Their dynamic, filled with emotional encounters and heartfelt moments, led to fervent shipping among fans. While their connection had moments of perfection, it also raised questions about toxicity. Let's delve into the;

Reasons Caroline and Niklaus should have been a pair

5. Klaus had the recognition of Caroline's Worth:

Klaus Mikaelson was the first to see Caroline Forbes beyond her exterior. In a world where she often felt overlooked, especially in comparison to her friend Elena, Klaus recognized Caroline's strength, beauty, and inner light. His appreciation for her qualities stood out amidst the challenges she faced in the earlier seasons of the show.

4. Klaus was the always person in trouble for Caroline:

There have been many instances where Klaus helped Caroline in trouble like when she was bitten, and when Caroline had a prom dress crisis. Deep down she knew Klaus would always be there for her. While Caroline eventually moved on with Stefan Salvatore, fans held onto the hope that Klaus could still be her ultimate love.

3. Niklaus protected her at any cost:

During a crisis in Season 7, Caroline sought refuge for herself and her daughters with Klaus in New Orleans. And Klaus did a great job of protecting them from the danger at hand. This gesture highlighted her trust in Klaus as a protector. Despite their complicated history, she saw him as a reliable safety net.

2. Caroline was the only person Klaus opened up about his scars:

When Klaus and Caroline talked, he admitted he liked her, saying “You’re strong, beautiful, full of light and I enjoy you.” For a thousand years, Klaus had been obsessed with gaining power and building his hybrid army, and he kept his true self hidden. But with Caroline, he felt different. In their first meeting, he talked about his past with Mikael and shared stories about his life, like wanting to be human when he saw a hummingbird. He was open and vulnerable with her, showing her a side of himself he rarely revealed. He wanted her to see the real him and be accepted for it.

1. Caroline showed him the mirror

Caroline's honesty with Klaus was like holding up a mirror to his cruelty. It was tough for him to face, like a sharp knife, but it made him develop deeper feelings for her. His emotions grew from a simple crush to affection and eventually to profound love.

The iconic chemistry between Caroline and Niklaus was shipped by many. The Klaroline ship in The Vampire Diaries was a rollercoaster of emotions, showcasing moments of perfection alongside the complexities of their connection. But eventually, Caroline was afraid to embrace her dark side that eventually came with being a vampire. This is one of the many reasons she let go of Niklaus and chose Stefan instead.

