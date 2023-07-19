The View: What happened between Whoopi Goldberg and Miranda Lambert? Argument EXPLORED

The View roundtable is known to be filled with insightful and thought-provoking discussions about trendy pop-culture moments. Co-hosts Joy Behar, Sara Haines, Sunny Hostin, Whoopi Goldberg , and Alyssa Farah Griffin try to cover all bases of the argument and try to see the matter at hand through everyone's perspective. This time though, while debating over the recent Miranda Lambert's selfigate, things truly got heated as Whoopi Goldberg left The View table in between the discussion.

Whoopi Goldberg leaves The View table over Miranda Lambert's selfie controversy

During a discussion on The View, Goldberg and her co-hosts, including Behar, Haines, Hostin, and Griffin, were engaged in a debate about Lambert's recent call-out of people at her concert taking photos during her Las Vegas residency show on July 15. Hostin expressed her disagreement with the White Liar singer, saying that if she paid $757 for tickets, she would take as many selfies as she pleased.

The Sister Act actor disagreed. She said, "You know what? Stay home. If you're going to spend $750 to come to my concert, then give me the respect of watching me while I do my thing, or don't come."

Sunny Hostin replied that she enjoys taking pictures during concerts to relive the memories later. In response, Whoopi stood up from her seat and playfully remarked, "Turn on the television, girl."

While making her way towards the front row of the studio audience, Whoopi yelled, "I'm going over there, guys! I absolutely need to capture a photo with this incredible 91-year-old woman. So, let's take a selfie!" Approaching the audience member, Whoopi told her, "Just me and you. Will you push that button? We'll be right back."

Miranda Lambert's selfie gate victim speaks out

While it looks like the discussion at The View might be over, the debate between Lambert's fans is just getting more intense by the day.

The video of the singer calling out concertgoers for taking selfies and not concentrating on her performance has gone viral. In the video, the singer can be seen saying, "These girls are worried about their selfie and not listening to the song. It's pissing me off a little bit."

After the Grammy winner resumed her concert, 7 people were seen leaving the venue. One of the group members, Adela Calin spoke to NBC News about the incident. She said, "It felt like I was back at school with the teacher scolding me for doing something wrong and telling me to sit down back in my place. I feel like she was determined to make us look like we were young, immature, and vain. But we were just grown women in our 30s to 60s trying to take a picture."

Meanwhile, Lambert has not commented on the situation. The country singer is currently on a country-wide tour across the USA, with 12 upcoming concerts.