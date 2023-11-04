The Voice 2023: John Legend, Gwen Stefani, Niall Horan, and Reba McEntire's teams after round 5 of the Battles; elimination and roster list
The Voice is currently airing its 24th season and judges John Legend, Gwen Stefani, Niall Horan, and Reba McEntire's teams are battling to make it to the next round.
The currently airing 24th season of The Voice is moving forward quickly as the six total battle rounds take place. The coaches namely John Legend, Gwen Stefani, Niall Horan, and Reba McEntire have their own set of teams and the contestants are battling it out amidst themselves to make it to the live rounds. For the unversed, the Battles see two contestants from a team compete against one another and the winner makes it to the knockouts.
The season premiered on September 25, 2023, and was the first without Blake Shelton as a judge. The country artist has been a part of the singing reality series since it first started airing. He left the show last season and was given a tearful farewell. Here's a list of the team each contestant is a part of and those eliminated during the process of the Battles.
The Voice 2023: Aftermath of Battle 5
Team John Legend
Name: Deejay Young
- Age: 33
- Battle Song: Cry Me A River by Justin Timberlake
Name: Stee
- Age: 34
- Battle Song: Tacones Rojos by Sebastián Yatra with John Legend
Name: Caleb Sasser
- Age: 27
- Battle Song: Too Good At Good-Byes by Sam Smith
Name: Lila Forde
- Age: 24
- Battle Song: Killing Me Softly by Roberta Flack
Name: Mac Royals [Stolen from Team Reba]
- Age: 30
- Battle Song: How Deep Is Your Love by The BeeGee
Name: Taylor Deneen
- Age: 23
- Battles Song: Do It by Chloe x Halle
Name: Kaylee Shimizu
- Age: 17
- Battles Song: Traitor by Olivia Rodrigo
Name: Mara Justine
- Age: 21
- Battles Song: Son of a Preacher Man by Dusty Springfield
Team Gwen Stefani
Name: Tanner Massey [Stolen from Team Niall]
- Age: 19
- Battles Song: Always A Woman by Billy Joel
Name: Bias
- Age: 23
- Battles Song: Need A Favor by Jelly Roll
Name: Kristen Brown
- Age: 24
- Battles Song: That's the Way It Is by Celine Dion
Name: CORii [Stolen from Team Reba]
- Age: 32
- Battles Song: New Attitude by Patti LaBelle
Name: Chechi Sarai
- Age: 32
- Battles Song: I'll Never Love Again by Lady Gaga
Name: Rudi
- Age: 28
- Battles Song: My Immortal by Evanescence
Name: Jenna Marquis
- Age: 19
- Battles Song: Flowers by Miley Cyrus
Name: Jason Arcilla
- Age: 34
- Battles Song: Make It With You by Bread
Team Niall Horan
Name: Lennon Vanderdoes
- Age: 27
- Battles Song: Always A Woman by Billy Joel
Name: Julia Roome
- Age: 13
- Battles Song: Kiss Me by Sixpence None the Richer
Name: Nini Iris
- Age: 27
- Battles Song: Heart of Glass by Blondie
Name: Noah Spencer
- Age: 20
- Battles Song: Lego House by Ed Sheeran
Name: Azán [Stolen from Team Legend]
- Age: 28
- Battles Song: Do It by Chloe x Halle
Name: Alexa Wildish
- Age: 34
- Battles Song: Everything I Wanted" by Billie Eilish
Name: Olivia Minogue
- Age: 19
- Battles Song: Ghost by Ella Henderson
Name: Claudia B. [Stolen from Team Legend]
- Age: 24
- Battles Song: Son of a Preacher Man by Dusty Springfield
Team Reba McEntire
Name: Jordan Rainer
- Age: 33
- Battles Song: The Heart Won't Lie by Reba McEntire & Vince Gill
Name: Jacquie Roar [Stolen from Team Gwen]
- Age: 37
- Battles Song: Need A Favor by Jelly Roll
Name: Alison Albrecht
- Age: 23
- Battles Song: You Say by Lauren Daigle
Name: Ms. Monét
- Age: 50
- Battles Song: New Attitude by Patti LaBelle
Name: Rachele Nguyen
- Age: 17
- Battles Song: How Deep Is Your Love by The BeeGees
Name: Ruby Leigh
- Age: 16
- Battles Song: Jolene by Dolly Parton
Name: Elizabeth Evans [Stolen from Team Legend]
- Age: 22
- Battles Song: Traitor by Olivia Rodrigo
Name: Tom Nitti
- Age: 31
- Battles Song: Til You Can't by Cody Johnson
The Voice 2023: Eliminated contestants
- Ephraim Owens / Team Legend
- Jackson Snelling / Team Reba
- Angelina Nazarian / Team Reba
- Olivia Eden / Team Niall
- Willie Gomez / Team Legend
- Juliette Ojeda / Team Gwen
- Sophia Hoffman / Team Niall
- Calla Prejean / Team Gwen
- Talakai / Team Legend
- Jarae Womack / Team Legend
- Al Boogie / Team Reba
- Joslynn Rose / Team Gwen
- Reid Zingale / Team Niall
- LVNDR / Team Niall
- Claire Heilig / Team Gwen
- Dylan Carter /Team Reba
- Laura Williams / Team Niall
- Eli Ward / Team Gwen
