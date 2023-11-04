The Voice 2023: John Legend, Gwen Stefani, Niall Horan, and Reba McEntire's teams after round 5 of the Battles; elimination and roster list

The currently airing 24th season of The Voice is moving forward quickly as the six total battle rounds take place. The coaches namely John Legend, Gwen Stefani, Niall Horan, and Reba McEntire have their own set of teams and the contestants are battling it out amidst themselves to make it to the live rounds. For the unversed, the Battles see two contestants from a team compete against one another and the winner makes it to the knockouts.

The season premiered on September 25, 2023, and was the first without Blake Shelton as a judge. The country artist has been a part of the singing reality series since it first started airing. He left the show last season and was given a tearful farewell. Here's a list of the team each contestant is a part of and those eliminated during the process of the Battles.

ALSO READ: The Voice 2023: List of all four-chair turns by John Legend, Gwen Stefani, Niall Horan, and Reba McEntire during season 24

The Voice 2023: Aftermath of Battle 5

Team John Legend

Name: Deejay Young

Age: 33

33 Battle Song: Cry Me A River by Justin Timberlake

Name: Stee

Age: 34

34 Battle Song: Tacones Rojos by Sebastián Yatra with John Legend

Name: Caleb Sasser

Age: 27

27 Battle Song: Too Good At Good-Byes by Sam Smith

Name: Lila Forde

Age: 24

24 Battle Song: Killing Me Softly by Roberta Flack

Name: Mac Royals [Stolen from Team Reba]

Age: 30

30 Battle Song: How Deep Is Your Love by The BeeGee

Name: Taylor Deneen

Age: 23

23 Battles Song: Do It by Chloe x Halle

Name: Kaylee Shimizu

Age: 17

17 Battles Song: Traitor by Olivia Rodrigo

Name: Mara Justine

Age: 21

21 Battles Song: Son of a Preacher Man by Dusty Springfield

Team Gwen Stefani

Name: Tanner Massey [Stolen from Team Niall]

Age: 19

19 Battles Song: Always A Woman by Billy Joel

Name: Bias

Advertisement

Age: 23

23 Battles Song: Need A Favor by Jelly Roll

Name: Kristen Brown

Age: 24

24 Battles Song: That's the Way It Is by Celine Dion

Name: CORii [Stolen from Team Reba]

Age: 32

32 Battles Song: New Attitude by Patti LaBelle

Name: Chechi Sarai

Age: 32

32 Battles Song: I'll Never Love Again by Lady Gaga

Name: Rudi

Age: 28

28 Battles Song: My Immortal by Evanescence

Name: Jenna Marquis

Age: 19

19 Battles Song: Flowers by Miley Cyrus

Name: Jason Arcilla

Age: 34

34 Battles Song: Make It With You by Bread

Team Niall Horan

Name: Lennon Vanderdoes

Age: 27

27 Battles Song: Always A Woman by Billy Joel

Name: Julia Roome

Age: 13

13 Battles Song: Kiss Me by Sixpence None the Richer

Name: Nini Iris

Age: 27

27 Battles Song: Heart of Glass by Blondie

Name: Noah Spencer

Age: 20

20 Battles Song: Lego House by Ed Sheeran

Name: Azán [Stolen from Team Legend]

Age: 28

28 Battles Song: Do It by Chloe x Halle

Name: Alexa Wildish

Age: 34

34 Battles Song: Everything I Wanted" by Billie Eilish

Name: Olivia Minogue

Advertisement

Age: 19

19 Battles Song: Ghost by Ella Henderson

Name: Claudia B. [Stolen from Team Legend]

Age: 24

24 Battles Song: Son of a Preacher Man by Dusty Springfield

Team Reba McEntire

Name: Jordan Rainer

Age: 33

33 Battles Song: The Heart Won't Lie by Reba McEntire & Vince Gill

Name: Jacquie Roar [Stolen from Team Gwen]

Age: 37

37 Battles Song: Need A Favor by Jelly Roll

Name: Alison Albrecht

Age: 23

23 Battles Song: You Say by Lauren Daigle

Name: Ms. Monét

Age: 50

50 Battles Song: New Attitude by Patti LaBelle

Name: Rachele Nguyen

Age: 17

17 Battles Song: How Deep Is Your Love by The BeeGees

Name: Ruby Leigh

Age: 16

16 Battles Song: Jolene by Dolly Parton

Name: Elizabeth Evans [Stolen from Team Legend]

Age: 22

22 Battles Song: Traitor by Olivia Rodrigo

Name: Tom Nitti

Age: 31

31 Battles Song: Til You Can't by Cody Johnson

The Voice 2023: Eliminated contestants

Ephraim Owens / Team Legend

Jackson Snelling / Team Reba

Angelina Nazarian / Team Reba

Olivia Eden / Team Niall

Willie Gomez / Team Legend

Juliette Ojeda / Team Gwen

Sophia Hoffman / Team Niall

Calla Prejean / Team Gwen

Talakai / Team Legend

Jarae Womack / Team Legend

Al Boogie / Team Reba

Joslynn Rose / Team Gwen

Reid Zingale / Team Niall

LVNDR / Team Niall

Claire Heilig / Team Gwen

Dylan Carter /Team Reba

Laura Williams / Team Niall

Eli Ward / Team Gwen

Advertisement

ALSO READ: The Voice 2023: Complete set of teams helmed by coaches John Legend, Gwen Stefani, Niall Horan, and Reba McEntire; a brief list