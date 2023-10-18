The Voice 2023: List of all four-chair turns by John Legend, Gwen Stefani, Niall Horan, and Reba McEntire during season 24
Season 24 of The Voice has seen the most of four-chair turns in its season and here's the list of contestants that managed to impress all four of the judges.
Popular singing reality series The Voice recently returned with an all-new season and has already created a new record: the most four-chair turns in an installment. The contestants are impressing the judges in the blind auditions that all four of them press the red buzzer leading to many four-chair turns. The coaches this season are John Legend, Gwen Stefani, Niall Horan, and Reba McEntire. The latter replaced Blake Shelton, who left last season.
Out of the four, Legend is leading with eight out of his total 20 four-chair turns becoming successful. Stefani, Horan, and McEntire have four each from the blind auditions. Here's a list of all the four-chair turns of the season and who the contestants picked as their coach.
The Voice 2023: List of all four-chair turns in season 24
Contestant: Jordan Rainer
- Age: 33
- Hometown: Atoka, Oklahoma
- Choice: Team Reba
Contestant: Alexa Wildish
- Age: 34
- Hometown: Lyon, Colorado
- Choice: Team Niall
Contestant: Mara Justine
- Age: 21
- Hometown: Galloway, New Jersey
- Choice: Team Legend
Contestant: Ruby Leigh
- Age: 16
- Hometown: Foley, Missouri
- Choice: Team Reba
Contestant: Ephraim Owens
- Age: 36
- Hometown: Indianapolis, Indiana
- Choice: Team Legend
Contestant: Stee
- Age: 34
- Hometown: Bluffton, South Carolina
- Choice: Team Legend
Contestant: Chechi Sarai
- Age: 32
- Hometown: Pontiac, Michigan
- Choice: Team Gwen
Contestant: Mac Royals
- Age: 30
- Hometown: Wrightsville, Arkansas
- Choice: Team Reba
Contestant: Rudi
- Age: 28
- Hometown: San Antonio, Texas
- Choice: Team Gwen
Contestant: Laura Williams
- Age: 20
- Hometown: Quakertown, Pennsylvania
- Choice: Team Niall
Contestant: Kaylee Shimizu
- Age: 17
- Hometown: Ewa Beach, Hawaii
- Choice: Team Legend
Contestant: Jacquie Roar
- Age: 37
- Hometown: North Plains, Oregon
- Choice: Team Gwen
Contestant: Lila Forde
- Age: 24
- Hometown: Seattle, Washington
- Choice: Team Legend
Contestant: Jarae Womack
- Age: 35
- Hometown: West Palm Beach, Florida
- Choice: Team Legend
Contestant: Brandon Montel
- Age: 29
- Hometown: Memphis, Tennessee
- Choice: Team Gwen
Contestant: Nini Iris
- Age: 27
- Hometown: Brooklyn, New York
- Choice: Team Niall
Contestant: Willie Gomez
- Age: 37
- Hometown: Miami, Florida
- Choice: Team Legend
Contestant: Caleb Sasser
- Age: 27
- Hometown: Goldsboro, North Carolina
- Choice: Team Legend
Contestant: Dylan Carter
- Age: 20
- Hometown: St. George, South Carolina
- Choice: Team Reba
Contestant: Huntley
- Age: 33
- Hometown: Fredericksburg, Virginia
- Choice: Team Niall
A new episode of season 24 of The Voice airs every Monday at 8 pm PT and on Tuesdays at 9 pm PT on NBC. Carson Daly is the host of the show for the twenty-fourth running season. This is Reba McEntire's debut season as a judge and coach. Blake Shelton left the series last season after being a part of it from the first till the third season.
