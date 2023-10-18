The Voice 2023: List of all four-chair turns by John Legend, Gwen Stefani, Niall Horan, and Reba McEntire during season 24

Season 24 of The Voice has seen the most of four-chair turns in its season and here's the list of contestants that managed to impress all four of the judges.

The Voice first premiered on April 26, 2011 (IMDb)

Popular singing reality series The Voice recently returned with an all-new season and has already created a new record: the most four-chair turns in an installment. The contestants are impressing the judges in the blind auditions that all four of them press the red buzzer leading to many four-chair turns. The coaches this season are John Legend, Gwen Stefani, Niall Horan, and Reba McEntire. The latter replaced Blake Shelton, who left last season.

Out of the four, Legend is leading with eight out of his total 20 four-chair turns becoming successful. Stefani, Horan, and McEntire have four each from the blind auditions. Here's a list of all the four-chair turns of the season and who the contestants picked as their coach.

The Voice 2023: List of all four-chair turns in season 24

Contestant: Jordan Rainer

  • Age: 33
  • Hometown: Atoka, Oklahoma
  • Choice: Team Reba

Contestant: Alexa Wildish

  • Age: 34
  • Hometown: Lyon, Colorado
  • Choice: Team Niall

Contestant: Mara Justine

  • Age: 21
  • Hometown: Galloway, New Jersey
  • Choice: Team Legend

Contestant: Ruby Leigh

  • Age: 16
  • Hometown: Foley, Missouri
  • Choice: Team Reba

Contestant: Ephraim Owens

  • Age: 36
  • Hometown: Indianapolis, Indiana
  • Choice: Team Legend

Contestant: Stee

  • Age: 34
  • Hometown: Bluffton, South Carolina
  • Choice: Team Legend

Contestant: Chechi Sarai

  • Age: 32
  • Hometown: Pontiac, Michigan
  • Choice: Team Gwen

Contestant: Mac Royals

  • Age: 30
  • Hometown: Wrightsville, Arkansas
  • Choice: Team Reba

Contestant: Rudi

  • Age: 28
  • Hometown: San Antonio, Texas
  • Choice: Team Gwen

Contestant: Laura Williams

  • Age: 20
  • Hometown: Quakertown, Pennsylvania
  • Choice: Team Niall

Contestant: Kaylee Shimizu

  • Age: 17
  • Hometown: Ewa Beach, Hawaii
  • Choice: Team Legend

Contestant: Jacquie Roar

  • Age: 37
  • Hometown: North Plains, Oregon
  • Choice: Team Gwen

Contestant: Lila Forde

  • Age: 24
  • Hometown: Seattle, Washington
  • Choice: Team Legend

Contestant: Jarae Womack

  • Age: 35
  • Hometown: West Palm Beach, Florida
  • Choice: Team Legend

Contestant: Brandon Montel

  • Age: 29
  • Hometown: Memphis, Tennessee
  • Choice: Team Gwen

Contestant: Nini Iris

  • Age: 27
  • Hometown: Brooklyn, New York
  • Choice: Team Niall

Contestant: Willie Gomez

  • Age: 37
  • Hometown: Miami, Florida
  • Choice: Team Legend

Contestant: Caleb Sasser

  • Age: 27
  • Hometown: Goldsboro, North Carolina
  • Choice: Team Legend

Contestant: Dylan Carter

  • Age: 20
  • Hometown: St. George, South Carolina
  • Choice: Team Reba

Contestant: Huntley

  • Age: 33
  • Hometown: Fredericksburg, Virginia
  • Choice: Team Niall

A new episode of season 24 of The Voice airs every Monday at 8 pm PT and on Tuesdays at 9 pm PT on NBC. Carson Daly is the host of the show for the twenty-fourth running season. This is Reba McEntire's debut season as a judge and coach. Blake Shelton left the series last season after being a part of it from the first till the third season.

FAQs

When did The Voice premiere?
The Voice first premiered on April 26, 2011.
When did The Voice 24 premiere?
The Voice 24 premiered on September 25, 2023.
Where can I watch The Voice?
The Voice airs on NBC.
