The Voice 2023: List of all four-chair turns by John Legend, Gwen Stefani, Niall Horan, and Reba McEntire during season 24

Popular singing reality series The Voice recently returned with an all-new season and has already created a new record: the most four-chair turns in an installment. The contestants are impressing the judges in the blind auditions that all four of them press the red buzzer leading to many four-chair turns. The coaches this season are John Legend, Gwen Stefani, Niall Horan, and Reba McEntire. The latter replaced Blake Shelton, who left last season.

Out of the four, Legend is leading with eight out of his total 20 four-chair turns becoming successful. Stefani, Horan, and McEntire have four each from the blind auditions. Here's a list of all the four-chair turns of the season and who the contestants picked as their coach.

ALSO READ: The Voice 2023: Complete set of teams helmed by coaches John Legend, Gwen Stefani, Niall Horan, and Reba McEntire; a brief list

The Voice 2023: List of all four-chair turns in season 24

Contestant: Jordan Rainer

Age: 33

Hometown: Atoka, Oklahoma

Choice: Team Reba

Contestant: Alexa Wildish

Age: 34

Hometown: Lyon, Colorado

Choice: Team Niall

Contestant: Mara Justine

Age: 21

Hometown: Galloway, New Jersey

Choice: Team Legend

Contestant: Ruby Leigh

Age: 16

Hometown: Foley, Missouri

Choice: Team Reba

Contestant: Ephraim Owens

Age: 36

Hometown: Indianapolis, Indiana

Choice: Team Legend

Contestant: Stee

Age: 34

Hometown: Bluffton, South Carolina

Choice: Team Legend

Contestant: Chechi Sarai

Age: 32

Hometown: Pontiac, Michigan

Choice: Team Gwen

Contestant: Mac Royals

Age: 30

Hometown: Wrightsville, Arkansas

Choice: Team Reba

Contestant: Rudi

Age: 28

Hometown: San Antonio, Texas

Choice: Team Gwen

Contestant: Laura Williams

Age: 20

Hometown: Quakertown, Pennsylvania

Choice: Team Niall

Contestant: Kaylee Shimizu

Age: 17

Hometown: Ewa Beach, Hawaii

Choice: Team Legend

Contestant: Jacquie Roar

Advertisement

Age: 37

Hometown: North Plains, Oregon

Choice: Team Gwen

Contestant: Lila Forde

Age: 24

Hometown: Seattle, Washington

Choice: Team Legend

Contestant: Jarae Womack

Age: 35

Hometown: West Palm Beach, Florida

Choice: Team Legend

Contestant: Brandon Montel

Age: 29

Hometown: Memphis, Tennessee

Choice: Team Gwen

Contestant: Nini Iris

Age: 27

Hometown: Brooklyn, New York

Choice: Team Niall

Contestant: Willie Gomez

Age: 37

Hometown: Miami, Florida

Choice: Team Legend

Contestant: Caleb Sasser

Age: 27

Hometown: Goldsboro, North Carolina

Choice: Team Legend

Contestant: Dylan Carter

Age: 20

Hometown: St. George, South Carolina

Choice: Team Reba

Contestant: Huntley

Age: 33

Hometown: Fredericksburg, Virginia

Choice: Team Niall

A new episode of season 24 of The Voice airs every Monday at 8 pm PT and on Tuesdays at 9 pm PT on NBC. Carson Daly is the host of the show for the twenty-fourth running season. This is Reba McEntire's debut season as a judge and coach. Blake Shelton left the series last season after being a part of it from the first till the third season.

ALSO READ: The Voice Season 24: New Coaches, premiere date and more; All you need to know about the hit show