The Voice: Did Blake Shelton ask Reba McEntire to lose his number? Here's what new coach revealed

American country singer Reba McEntire will be replacing musician Blake Shelton as a coach on the next season of singing reality show The Voice. The 68-year-old veteran has revealed that the 46-year-old departing coach told her to lose his number in preparation for the transition. Continue reading to know more details about the same.

Shelton was a coach for The Voice for 23 seasons and now that he is leaving, here is what advice he has to give McEntire who will be replacing him in the chair. The country music veteran revealed what Shelton, who is known for his sense of humour, told him. "You know what he told me? Lose my number. It's what he told me," she said.

"He said, 'Just lose it. Don't call me, I'll call you. I will watch and if you need help, ask John [Legend],'" McEntried revealed to NBC Insider. Talking about her approach towards her new role of mentorship, she added, "I got to admit something. I don't like categories, and I don't like to be corralled and fenced in. So I'm going to go with the talent, with the song and how they sing in the song" while admitting that she won't be inclined towards her genre of music.

"I'll know it from my gut feeling whether I want to turn the chair or not. Absolutely," she concluded. This isn't the 68-year-old's first tryst with the show. This season, she served as The Voice's mega mentor. During the semi-final episode of season 23, McEntire slipped into Shelton's coach chair when he stepped away from it for a moment. "You know, I still have a week left in this chair if you don't mind," Shelton said during the episode.

"No. I like this chair!" McEntire joked, not in the mood to give up the coach chair. She will officially take over from next season. Eventually, the two smiled and hugged it out. Shelton has previously called McEntire one of "the greatest country artists of all time" in an episode. He announced his departure from the show in 2022 after more than a decade on the show. "I've decided that it’s time for me to step away from The Voice after Season 23," he said.

Shelton added, "This show has changed my life in every way for the better, and it will always feel like home to me. It's been a hell of a ride over these 12 years of chair turns, and I want to thank everyone at The Voice from NBC, every producer, the writers, musicians, crew, and catering people; you are the best." The upcoming season will feature Reba McEntire, John Legend, Gwen Stefani, and Niall Horan as the four coaches on The Voice 24.

