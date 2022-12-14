The Voice Season 22 Winner: Here's who WON among the Top 5 competitors after an emotional finale

After weeks of intense competition, The Voice Season 22 finally aired the finale episode on Tuesday, December 13. The two-hour-long finale episode of the NBC singing competition ended with a goosebump-worthy announcement.

The beloved country artist Bryce Leatherwood from Team Blake was officially crowned as the winner of The Voice Season 22. The aspiring singer won the title against the Top 5 competitors bodie (Team Blake), Morgan Myles (Team Camila), Omar Jose Cardona (Team Legend), and Brayden Lape (Team Blake).

Bryce Leatherwood sang "Hillbilly Bone" alongside Blake Shelton

For the finale performance, Bryce Leatherwood sang Hillbilly Bone alongside his coach Blake Shelton. The performance managed to impress the audience along with The Voice coaches including John Legend, Gwen Stefani, and Camila Cabello.

Bryce Leatherwood’s win makes it the THIRD time that The Voice winner is from Team Blake

Bryce’s win makes it the third time in the last five seasons of The Voice that the winner of the show is from Team Blake followed by Todd Tilghman, the winner of The Voice Season 18, and Cam Anthony, the winner of The Voice Season 20.

Blake Shelton’s bittersweet victory

This win has to be one of the most bittersweet experiences for Blake who has been a part of The Voice from the very beginning. However, the upcoming Season 23 will be the last time Blake will be a part of the NBC show.

The upcoming The Voice Season 23 is all set to make its premiere on March 26, 2023, on NBC.