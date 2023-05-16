The Voice Season 24: New Coaches, premiere date and more; All you need to know about the hit show

4-time Emmy-winning series ‘The Voice’ is set to be back for another season. NBC has confirmed in its upfront presentation on May 14, 2023 that the hit singing competition series is returning for Season 24. It has also been reported that Kelly Clarkson and Blake Shelton won’t be appearing as coaches on the new season of The Voice. Here is everything we know about Season 24 of The Voice.

Who will be the new coaches?

Some of the most famous names in the music industry will be taking to the judging panel of Season 24 of The Voice. Niall Horan. John Legend, Reba McEntire, and Gwen Stefani will be the coaches for the new season. Reba will appear as a coach on the hit series for the first time. A big name in country music and considered a legend, Reba served as a mega-mentor on Season 23. Reba announced it in an Instagram post with the caption, “There’s a new Coach in town! See you all this Fall! #TheVoice.”

Niall will return as a coach for the second time, while John decided to take a break in Season 23, but he has served as a coach from Season 16 to 22 on the show. It will be Gwen’s sixth year on the show.

Why are Kelly Clarkson and Blake Shelton leaving?

Blake announced back in October 2022 that he won’t return as a coach for season 24. The country singer wrote in an Instagram post, “I’ve been wrestling with this for a while and I’ve decided that it’s time for me to step away from The Voice after next season.” He continued, “This show has changed my life in every way for the better and it will always feel like home to me. It’s been a hell of a ride over these 12 years of chair turns and I want to thank everyone at The Voice from NBC, every producer, the writers, musicians, crew and catering people, you are the best. It takes a lot of work, passion, and adult beverages (Ha!) to pull off a live show twice a week. I’ve made lifelong bonds with Carson and every single one of my fellow coaches over the years, including my wife Gwen Stefani!”

Blake was one of the original coaches on the show, along with Christina Aguilera, Adam Levine, and CeeLo Green. He has been the coach on The Voice for 23 seasons now. Blake disclosed that one of the reasons he is leaving the show is to spend more being a stepdad to Gwen’s children. In an interview with Access, he revealed, “I think being a stepdad has changed my perspective in that I’m not the first person that I think about anymore.” He also mentioned that he had to step away from the voice because it demanded a lot of his time. Referring to spending more time with his stepkids, Blake said, “I got a more important job.”

Variety has reported that the Kelly Clarkson Show will be moving to New York. Since The Voice is shot in Los Angeles, it would be impossible for the singer to commit to both.

The Voice Season 23: Premiere date

NBC has not disclosed the official date for the return of the show. But the show will likely premiere in fall 2023. The reason behind the omission of a premiere date could be because of the ongoing writer’s strike.

