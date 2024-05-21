The Voice Season 25 Finale: Date, Time, Performers, Finalists And Everything We Know About Star-Studded Event

One of the biggest TV shows of all time, The Voice, has its finale coming up! Five contestants will compete to become the winner of The Voice in this week’s two-part finale. Season 25 of The Voice premiered in February 2024 with coaches John Legend, Chance the Rapper, Reba McEntire, and the first-ever pair Dan + Shay. Keith Urban.

This finale won't be like any other ordinary finale; in fact, it will witness some out-of-this-world celebrity performances, and it will be split into two nights. The first part will air on Monday, May 20 at 8 p.m. ET, while the second part of the finale will continue on Tuesday, May 21 at 9 p.m. ET on NBC. Both episodes will stream on Peacock starting at 6 a.m. ET the day after they air on NBC.

Who are The Voice Season 25 finalists?

Ahead of the Season 25 two-part finale, there are five competitors remaining on The Voice from four teams. Finalists include Asher Havon (Team Reba), Karen Waldrup (Team Dan + Shay), Josh Sanders (Team Reba), Nathan Chester( Team Legend), and Bryan Olesen (Team Legend).

The episode will be a banger comprising incredible music, lots of entertaining moments, and unlimited fun. There will also be other performances consisting of nine performers who will grace the stage on either Monday night or Tuesday.

Who is performing at The Voice finale?

Nine musicians are set to perform during the two-part finale of The Voice. This includes popular names like Keith Urban, and the U.S. Army Field Band will take the stage on the Monday episode.

Tuesday night's episode will feature performances by The Black Keys, Jelly Roll, Kate Hudson, Lainey Wilson, Muni Long, Thomas Rhett, and Gina Miles. Stay tuned for the wholesome finale episode of The Voice and tune in to witness the music madness.

