The Voice Season 26 Gets New Coaches Alongside Robyn Beck; Find Out Here

In addition to revealing the newest coaches for season 26, NBC also shared some exciting news for The Voice viewers. Snoop Dogg and Michael Bublé are the newest additions to the exclusive group of celebrity coaches, bringing new life and skill to the well-known singing competition.

Even though these performers are no strangers to The Voice, viewers will be excited by their comeback. In season three, Michael Bublé, who is renowned for his timeless classics and silky vocals, briefly served as Blake Shelton's counselor during the Battle Round. This time, he comes back to assume a more prominent role as a coach, prepared to impart his knowledge and offer guidance to young artists.

However, after acting as the major coach in season 20, Snoop Dogg returns to The Voice with his distinctive flair and musical prowess. Snoop is expected to provide candidates with priceless advice as they navigate the game because of his distinct viewpoint and depth of industry knowledge.

With the addition of these accomplished musicians, the dynamic and diverse lineup led by returning coaches Reba McEntire and Gwen Stefani promises a spectacular season filled with intense competition and amazing performances. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

ALSO READ: 'AI Got You Too, BEWARE': Katy Perry's Own Mother Got Fooled Into Believing Roar Singer Attended Met Gala 2024

Blake Shelton reflects on his time as a coach on 'The Voice'

Blake Shelton gave some advise to the incoming coaches taking over as coach and thought back on what he would miss most about The Voice as he said goodbye to the show after season 23.



Blake believes that the music is what really makes The Voice. He conveyed his gratitude for the amazing performances he saw year after year, stressing that the most exceptional part of the job was getting to see such brilliance up close. Blake admitted that having a front row ticket to these incredible concerts would go down in his history as he got ready to leave the show.

Advertisement

Blake loved the music, but he also treasured the relationships he forged with the competitors and other coaches throughout the years. He expressed amazement at how time had flown by, pointing out that during his time on the show, he had seen his friends' families grow and reach significant life events. Blake acknowledged the significant influence The Voice had on his life away from the stage, citing everything from the relationships he forged with his other coaches to pivotal events like getting married.

Blake gave the new coaches advice based on his years of experience as he handed the reins to them. In his farewell remarks, he emphasized the show's ability to change people,not merely by providing a stage for gifted musicians, but also by serving as a catalyst for enduring friendships and personal development.

NBC broadcasts The Voice season 25 at 8 p.m. PT/ET on Mondays and Tuesdays.

ALSO READ: Paul Giamatti wins Best Actor in Comedy and Musical at 2024 Golden Globes; leaves crowd in splits with hilarious acceptance speech