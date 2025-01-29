The Voice Season 6 Alum Ryan Whyte Maloney Dies at 44

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to suicide

Ryan Whyte Maloney, who was once seen on the stage of The Voice, recently passed away. He was 44.

As per a report by Deadline, the singer died by suicide on Monday, January 27, as seen in the reports by Clark County Coroner in Las Vegas. Besides this, several media reports, including PEOPLE, suggest that The Voice alum died from a gunshot wound to the head.

Following Ryan Whyte Maloney’s death, his last post on Instagram Stories was still up. In his story, he had posted “Nine fine Irishmen for a private party tonight, and we will be rocking,” as per Deadline.

For those unfamiliar, the highly talented singer was born in Traverse City, Michigan. He appeared on The Voice in 2014, back when he was 33. During the Blind Auditions round, Ryan Whyte Maloney performed Lights by Journey.

His fabulous delivery of the track had made all the four judges present on the show turn their chairs. For those unversed, these judges were Adam Levine, Shakira, Usher, and Blake Shelton.

Moving on upon being selected, Maloney then performed Tina Turner’s What’s Love Got to Do with It during the Battles round. This time he was performing against fellow contestant Cali Tucker in the round that he won.

Further in the Knockouts Round, he was heard delivering the performance of Rascal Flatts' Easy, where he again knocked out fellow contestant Kaleigh Glanton.

Advertisement

Then in the Playoffs round, he was eliminated from The Voice. This time on the NBC singing competition, he performed Second Chance, a famous track by Shinedown.

Ryan Whyte Maloney recently celebrated his birthday on January 16. Taking to social media, he had expressed his emotions, recalling old times and about his journey on The Voice.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is having suicidal thoughts, anxiety, going through depression, or suffering from a serious mental illness, reach out to a nearby doctor, mental health expert, or an NGO for immediate help.​ There are several helplines available for the same.

ALSO READ: The Voice Winner Jason ‘Sundance’ Head Reflects on Survival After Shooting Accident: 'I Have a Lot of Life Left'