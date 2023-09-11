The Walking Dead Daryl Dixon Episode 2: Everything you need to know about it

This week marked the return of The Walking Dead with the new spin-off titled Daryl Dixon. And the first episode certainly did not disappoint the fans. Re-entering the world of zombie apocalypse was certainly a nostalgic experience for the viewers who had been loyal to the series since the beginning. Now that the first episode has come out, fans look forward to what the series has in store for us. Thus, here is everything to know about The Walking Dead Daryl Dixon Episode 2.

The Walking Dead Daryl Dixon Episode 2: Recap and what to expect next

The title of the first episode was 'L'ame Perdue.' In the first one, Daryl Dixon washes up in France and meets a girl named Maribelle and her grandpa Guillaume. They're attacked by some soldiers, and Daryl and Maribelle end up defending themselves. But then Maribelle and Guillaume rob Daryl and run away. Later, they're caught by a guy named Codron, who thinks Daryl killed his brother Michel. Daryl gets injured and is rescued by a nun named Isabelle. She believes Daryl is a messenger and wants him to help them with a boy they think is special. Daryl refuses but comes back to help when Codron attacks. They make a deal to go to Le Havre.

In the next episode, titled 'Alouette,' it is likely Daryl will face more challenges from the Cause and the Union of Hope, and we might learn more about his past and why the Cause is after him. It will be interesting to see how he will find out the route to come out of this trouble. Here are the viewing details of the next episode.

The Walking Dead Daryl Dixon Episode 2: Release date and more

The second episode comes out on September 17, 2023, on Sunday. The Walking Dead Daryl Dixon Episode 2 release time in the US is:

6:00 p.m. PT

8:00 p.m. CT

9:00 p.m. ET

The show is airing on AMC and AMC+. All the updates of the show will be available in this space. Thus, keep an eye on Pinkvilla for more.