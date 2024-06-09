The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon Season 2 Teases Release Date And New Look Featuring Norman Reedus And Melissa McBride

AMC has announced the release date for The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 2 and shared two new images featuring Norman Reedus as Daryl and Melissa McBride as Carol. The France-set spin-off, which received positive reviews upon its late 2023 premiere, will return on September 29.

Fans in the UK can also rejoice as Sky and NOW will air the zombie horror-drama simultaneously with its US launch. Daryl Dixon picks up after The Walking Dead season 11, with Daryl washed up on a beach in Marseille.

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon teases new images

New images featuring Norman Reedus and Melissa McBride from season two of Daryl Dixon have been released. These new launches follow the availability of all eleven seasons of The Walking Dead and The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live for Sky and NOW customers in spring 2024.

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon story plot

The first season, The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, follows Daryl's journey from The Commonwealth to France. He is soon tasked by a nun to transport Laurent, a young French boy believed to be a super empathetic messiah, to a secret location in Northern France.

Daryl teams up with Sister Isabelle, embarking on a dangerous journey filled with new burner zombies, a sinister nightclub owner, and a power-hungry political leader.

Season two continues with Daryl and Carol confronting old demons and new challenges. Daryl struggles with his decision to stay in France, causing tension, while Genet’s movement gains momentum, leading to a clash with the Union of Hope over France’s future.

Advertisement

At New York Comic Con 2023, it was revealed that McBride would be a series regular in season 2, titled The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon – The Book of Carol. This news thrilled fans who were disappointed when McBride initially dropped out due to the overseas filming location.

Watch the teaser for The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 2 below:

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon – The Book of Carol stars Reedus, McBride, Clémence Poésy, Louis Puech Scigliuzzi, Laika Blanc Francard, Anne Charrier, Romain Levi, and Eriq Ebouaney. It is executive-produced by showrunners David Zabel, Scott M. Gimple, Reedus, McBride, Greg Nicotero, Angela Kang, Brian Bockrath, Daniel Percival, Jason Richman, and Steve Squillante.

In anticipation of the six-episode second season, viewers can binge the entire first season, The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, on Sky Max and NOW starting in August.