The Walking Dead: Dead City ending explained: How did Maggie and Negan's journey conclude in season finale?

Post-apocalyptic horror drama television series The Walking Dead: Dead City received a positive response from critics and the audience when it premiered on June 18, 2023. The show starring Lauren Cohan and Jeffrey Dean Morgan aired its season finale on July 23, 2023, and here's how the journey of Maggie and Negan concluded in this season.

The Walking Dead: Dead City ending explained

*Spoiler alert, you've been warned* The Dama might have been revealed to be the season's villain in episode five, but her reasons behind it were revealed in episode six aka the season finale. She realizes her Manhattan group would lose to the New Babylon Federation unless she united the groups of Manhattan. Dama needed someone charismatic and worthy to do the job which makes Negan Smith her choice. She knows Negan regrets Glenn's death.

Dama uses it to imply that she'll kill Maggie's son if Negan doesn't give in to her demands. Meanwhile, Maggie's deception was another major moment of the impressive season. Negan was unaware of it until the finale when he first shows suspicion on realizing Maggie knew Ginny followed them to New York. He also realizes that Maggie knew where the Croat was since the beginning of their trip and eventually puts the pieces together. Negan realizes that Maggie tricked him and is giving him over to The Croat to save her teenage son Hershel.

While Negan makes the trade, Maggie and Hershel are reunited. The season finale shows Hershel confronting his mother and Maggie's realization of how her need for revenge has taken over her life. After all this time, she has not been able to get over the fact that Negan killed her husband Glenn. "I don't know how, but this thing with Negan... I'm gonna finish it. So that I can just let it go," she says towards the end of the episode. The season concludes with a split-screen with one half of Maggie's face and the other half of Negan's.

Will there be a season two of The Walking Dead: Dead City?

The Walking Dead: Dead City has been renewed for a second season. "We can’t wait to bring Dead City fans back to the epicenter of Manhattan for more zip-lining action with Maggie and Negan," said Dan McDermott, president of entertainment and AMC Studios for AMC Networks. The Walking Dead: Dead City first premiered on June 18, 2023, on AMC. It is a spinoff as well as a sequel to the popular television series The Walking Dead.

