The Walking Dead: Dead City: When is post-apocalyptic series releasing? Plot, cast, fan reactions, and more

Post-apocalyptic drama television series The Walking Dead: Dead City is a must-watch on every horror fan's list, and with the show all set for release this month, the long wait is finally getting over. Here is everything you need to know about the Lauren Cohan and Jeffrey Dean Morgan starrer, including synopsis, release date, and fan reactions to the series.

The Walking Dead: Dead City release date and synopsis

The Walking Dead: Dead City is all set for release on June 18, 2023, on AMC. The horror drama is a spinoff of the original zombie apocalypse series The Walking Dead and chronicles the lives of Maggie and Negan. It is the fourth spinoff in the popular media franchise. The six-episode series was filmed from July to October 2022 in New York City. The premiere will air the first episode while the next five episodes will be released weekly.

The finale of the horror spinoff will air on July 23, 2023. The synopsis of The Walking Dead: Dead City reads, "Maggie and Negan travel into a post-apocalyptic Manhattan long ago cut off from the mainland. The city is filled with the dead and denizens who have made New York City their own world." The trailer's description says, "Maggie forms a lethal alliance with Negan to rescue her kidnapped son. Together they will try to navigate the mean streets of NYC. If they can survive #DeadCity, they can survive anywhere."

The Walking Dead: Dead City fan reactions

Fans of the series showed their excitement about the soon-to-be-released series on social media. One user wrote, "I'm actually hyped to see it. New people, new communities, new enemies. I mean the world of walking dead is global. I loved the other spin-offs seeing the story tie together and bring all these people’s worlds colliding." Another said, "Hats off to the cinematographers and post-crew, they really nailed the Escape from NY look."

A third commented, "This is probably the best TWDU trailer we've gotten since the season 9 SDDC trailer for the main show. I absolutely love the song and think it's a perfect choice for the trailer. I also love how they give a tease of the plot and threats without giving too much away." A fourth replied, "Oh man! This looks so good! I've missed the Walking Dead so I can't wait for this!" while a fifth felt, "who could've thought we would be here today seeing the depths of this relationship? chef's kiss #DeadCity."

