The Walking Dead Series Finale: Surprise returns, major character deaths and more

The big finale opened with Daryl ( Norman Reedus ) busting into the hospital asking for help and encountering Commonwealth troopers there. Among the first shocking moments of the episode happened to be the moments when Jules (Alex Sgambati) falls to the swarm and musician Luke (Dan Fogler) also gets bit. Luckily for Judith (Cailey Fleming) who was shot in the penultimate episode, Yumiko's doctor brother Tomi (Ian Anthony Dale) comes to her help after she makes it to the hospital. Overall an action-packed finale that also came with emotional moments.

The Walking Dead ended its 11-season run on November 20, Sunday night after it aired its much-anticipated series finale. As expected the finale had several surprises and shocks planned for the audience. Fans called it a blood-soaked finale as it took off following the events of the penultimate episode which had already concluded with a shocker.

Who died in The Walking Dead series finale?

The big death in the finale happened to be that of Rosita (Christian Serratos). The final scenes involving Rosita saw her and Eugene (Josh McDermitt) and Gabriel (Seth Gilliam) finding Coco and the other kidnapped babies. After they take shelter in an ambulance amid the seemingly endless swarm. While trying to climb on the ambulance though, Rosita faces a fall and while she emerges back up slaying walkers, she gets bit in the process. In an interview with TV Line, showrunner Angela Kang revealed that it was Christian Serratos' idea to kill off Rosita. She volunteered for the character's death and even pitched the passionate end to her journey.

Surprise returns in the finale

In one of the most surprising moments of the finale, viewers saw the return of Andrew Lincoln's Rick Grimes and Danai Gurira's Michonne, who will be returning for a 2023 spin-off series on AMC. The duo were seen in separate places and also at separate times. Rick was then approached by a helicopter informing him that "you've been located and are instructed to surrender. Remain in place with your hands up," and then adding, "C'mon Rick. It's like she told you. There's no escape for the living."The final scene ended with Rick surrendering as the helicopter descended from the sky. He looked up and the scene then cut back to his children, Judith and RJ, at the Hilltop, where Judith told her little brother, "We get to start over. We're the ones who live."

