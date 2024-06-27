The Walking Dead Star Andrew Lincoln Joins Cast Of Cold Water Along Indira Varma; Marks His Return To British TV

Andrew Lincoln, popularly known for portraying the character of Rick Grimes in The Walking Dead, will be making his return to British TV with ITV’s newly commissioned show, Cold Water. The series is reported to be a six-part thriller, and Lincoln will star as John, a man suffering from an identity crisis.

Apart from Lincoln, the show will cast Indira Varma, Ewen Bremner, and Eve Myles. Varma will portray the character of Lincoln’s wife, and Bremmer will play the mysterious neighbor. The screenplay for the series will be written by David Ireland and produced by Sister.

What will Cold Water be about?

According to the makers of the show, the series will be set in the Scottish village of Cold Water, where the story will revolve around a man named John who is suffering from an identity crisis and moves away from his wife and children, who live in London. John, however, finds a friend in his neighbor, who has been hiding some horrifying secrets within himself.

The logline of Cold Water reads, “John’s long-repressed rage comes to a head with disastrous results; he soon finds himself unexpectedly indebted to his new friend.”

As for the producers, Chris Fry, Alice Tyler, Lydia Hampton, and Jane Featherstone from Sister have come on board to fund the series. The cast is expected to start filming for Cold Water by the end of this year, and the details for production will be rolled out soon by the creators of the series.

What did the writer-creator of the show say about rolling out soon?

Speaking of the show, the writer-creator of Cold Water, Ireland, claimed, “Cold Water started with a question I was asking myself. Where do I want to live—the countryside or the city? Such an innocent beginning, but from it came this dark, funny, twisted thriller.”

He further said, “I was delighted when Sister loved the script and thrilled when ITV decided to commission it. And I’m amazed we’ve managed to attract such a peerless cast led by the formidable Andrew Lincoln. I hope viewers will find it intoxicating.”

The release details for the show will be announced by the makers soon.