‘The warden said you…’: When Chris Hemsworth revealed reason he went to prison and shared his experience

During an episode of the Graham Norton Show, Chris Hemsworth, the famous actor famous for playing Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, shared a fascinating story about a unique experience he had while in prison. During the interview, Hemsworth also humorously talked about the circumstances that led to his time in prison and shared some memorable moments from his unexpected adventure.

Why did Chris Hemsworth go to prison?

As Chris Hemsworth started discussing his time in prison during an episode of the Graham Norton Show, Hemsworth mentioned that he visited the prison to research a film role that required him to delve into the world of prisons. As he proceeded, he mentioned that, with his trademark ponytail and long blonde hair, he walked into a prison facility, fully aware of his celebrity status. However, as he entered the facility, the warden promptly informed him that he couldn't wear his hat. In his own words he said, "I remember thinking, I had long blonde hair in a ponytail, and I had a hat on. The warden, little did he know where this was going, said ‘you can't wear your hat,’ and I said ‘ok no worries’."

ALSO READ: 'You're constantly thinking you're going to live forever': Chris Hemsworth talks about potential risk of Alzheimer's and changes in lifestyle

As Hemsworth ventured deeper into the prison story , he mentioned that he found himself blending in with the incarcerated population. He stated, Then, if they don't get Thor in here, they're not gonna watch movies. And I'd never been to prison, so assume that. The moment I started walking through the cells, it's like each block of this thing, and it's all just kind of, you know, cell upon cell and so on. I just start getting heckled, and it's like you blend in, and you know, research, and just getting heckled left and right about, you know, 'Come spend some time in my cell, baby.' Hey guys, that was it. Wasn't a whole research, more just kind of."

ALSO READ: Chris Hemsworth opens up about 'unpredictable' Thor 5; Actor reveals conditions if he plans return to MCU

Chris Hemsworth as an actor

Hemsworth is an actor who has received significant praise for his comedic talents , particularly in his portrayal of Thor in the Marvel movies. It's worth noting that his remarkable physical transformation for this role has not gone unnoticed, and he has described the process as akin to a full-time job, involving rigorous training.

Advertisement

Furthermore, Hemsworth garnered critical acclaim for his performance in the Netflix sci-fi thriller Spiderhead, demonstrating his acting abilities. He has also expressed a desire to embrace fresh challenges in his career, including the possibility of venturing into film directing.

Intriguingly, even his prison visit can be linked to his dedication to research for his acting roles, underscoring his strong work ethic and commitment to his craft.

ALSO READ: Revisit the time Chris Hemsworth opened up about how his daughter came to be named 'India'; DEETS Inside