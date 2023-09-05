‘The way Jim Carrey does’ Miley Cyrus compares herself to Jim Carrey for her wild behavior during the Bangerz Era

Miley Cyrus recently talked about her Bangerz era in her Used to Be Young TikTok series. She explained that during the Bangerz Tour in 2014, she funded the whole thing herself because she wanted it to be amazing, even though some people doubted her. She didn't make any money from the tour because she believed in herself and what her fans deserved. Here’s how the singer compared her to Jim Carrey when discussing the Bangerz Era.

Miley compares herself to Jim Carrey from The Truman Show

The tour was known for being extravagant and full of crazy ideas, like big puppets and oversized beds. Miley had some really “outlandish ideas” that not many people on her team understood. She said, “When everyone kept saying, ‘Why are you doing this? You’re going to do like 100 shows and not going to make any money.’ I said, ‘There’s no one I would rather invest in than myself.’ So I paid for it all to make it exactly what I thought I and the fans deserved.”

One of her concepts was inspired by the movie The Truman Show, where the main character's life is like a TV show. Miley wanted to end her concert by flying out on a giant hot dog, just like in the movie, because she felt it reflected her own life. Miley talked about the importance behind all the concepts of the Bangerz era, she came up with the help of her then-creative director Diane Martel. She said, “[Martel] goes, ‘How would you want to end this concert?’ Like, ‘The show is so big, how do you want to end it?’ Miley compared it to Jim Carrey’s 1998 movie The Truman Show, referring to the broadcast of Jim’s life on the show without him even knowing. She continued, “So I flew out on a giant hot dog, obviously, and I left through all the clouds and the exit sign, the way Jim Carrey does because I felt like The Truman Show was really a reflection of my life.”

Miley clears up past controversies

Miley also talked about her song We Can't Stop and the controversial Wrecking Ball music video from her Bangerz album. She mentioned that she expected some controversy but didn't think other women would criticize her. She even mentioned the late Irish artist Sinead O'Connor, saying she didn't know about her mental state at the time.

In her TikTok series, Miley has been sharing stories from different parts of her career, like her 2009 Teen Choice Awards performance where she sang Party in the U.S.A. on top of an ice cream cart while holding onto a pole. She explained that the pole was just for stability and not for anything provocative. She was only 17 at the time and didn't understand why it caused so much controversy.

