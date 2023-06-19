The Wedding Contract: Where and how to watch film online, synopsis, cast, and more about Hallmark's rom-com

Romantic comedy-drama film The Wedding Contract premiered on Hallmark on Saturday, June 17, 2023. Enthusiasts of the channel and its heartwarming as well as cute content have something to check off their to-watch list. Here is everything you need to know about the recently released movie including synopsis, cast, and where to watch it online.

Where to watch and cast of The Wedding Contract

Apart from being available to watch on Hallmark, The Wedding Contract can be streamed on Philo TV and Fubo TV. The film stars Becca Tobin and Jake Epstein as Rebecca and Adam. Apart from Tobin and Epstein, The Wedding Contract also features Laura Soltis as Adam's mother, Barry W. Levy as Rebecca's father, David Kaye as Elliot, Nicole Major as Vanessa, Michael Benyaer as Rabbi Solomon, Linda Minard as Marion, Morgana Wyllie as Hannah, and Colleen Wheeler as Sadie.

The Wedding Contract synopsis and more

Hallmark's synopsis of the film reads, "Rebecca, a teacher, and Adam, an ad executive are excited to plan their Jewish wedding, but their wedding and future are put into jeopardy when Adam lands a new ad campaign, and their mothers meet." During a conversation with TV Insider, Epstein called the film unique. He said, "Every other Hallmark movie I've ever seen is sort of about the love story. In this case, it is the love story, but in a way, it's more human." According to the actor, the film talks about what happens after the romance.

"It's kind of a really loving portrayal of a real love story," he added. Epstein revealed that he would be open to a sequel to the film and as a Jewish, it was important for him that the film portray his culture in the correct manner. "The older I've gotten, the more I've been interested in being able to tell stories that are connected to who I am. I think the Jewish element to this just felt really personal for me and pretty special to be part of," the actor explained.

Meanwhile, Tobin posted stills from the 2023 film with the caption, "Tonight is the night! #theweddingcontract is on @hallmarkchannel [Star of David emoji] I'm so proud of my Jewish heritage and beyond grateful to have been able to represent it in this movie. Who's watching?!" Written by Karen Berger, the rom-com film is directed by Peter DeLuise.

