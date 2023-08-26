'The Weekend is here as she puts the note': Fans believe Selena Gomez is singing about ex-boyfriend in Single Soon

Selena Gomez, the pop sensation, made a triumphant return to the music scene with her latest single "Single Soon," released on August 25, 2023. As fans embraced her new track, some couldn't help but draw connections between the lyrics and her past relationships, particularly her romance with The Weeknd. Let's dive into the details of this catchy song and explore the hints and allusions that have fans buzzing.

The lyrics and The Weeknd allusion

In the opening verse of "Single Soon," Gomez sings, "Should I do it on the phone? / Should I leave a little note / In the pocket of his coat? / Maybe I’ll just disappear / I don’t wanna see a tear / And the weekend’s almost here." The mention of "the weekend" in connection to contemplating a breakup instantly caught the attention of fans who remembered The Weeknd's song "Save Your Tears." This lyrical connection led many to speculate if Gomez was alluding to her past relationship with The Weeknd.

The SATC Easter Egg in the music video

The music video for "Single Soon" adds another layer of intrigue. Gomez can be seen writing a Post-It note that reads, “I’m sorry I can’t don’t hate me,” seemingly suggesting a breakup. One astute TikTok user highlighted this scene as a reference to Sex and the City, known for its iconic Post-It note breakup. While the Easter egg adds a touch of nostalgia, fans were more interested in interpreting the note as a nod to Gomez's split from The Weeknd.

Social Media buzz and speculation

Social media platforms, especially TikTok and Twitter, became abuzz with fans dissecting the lyrics and videos. Comments flooded in, suggesting that the mention of "the weekend" and the Post-It note were deliberate nods to Gomez's past relationship. Users speculated whether the song could be about her breakup with The Weeknd and her subsequent involvement with Justin Bieber.

Gomez's Response and the SG3 Era

Gomez herself has remained tight-lipped about the exact inspiration behind "Single Soon." She did, however, hint that the song marked the beginning of her SG3 era, exciting her fans who have long-awaited new music. In an Instagram post, Gomez stated, "Since I’m not quite done with SG3, I wanted to put out a fun little song I wrote a while back that’s perfect for the end of summer."

Embracing her single-girl era

The lyrics of "Single Soon" and Gomez's overall attitude seem to reflect her embracing the single life. In the song, she declares, "I know I’m a little high maintenance / But I’m worth a try." This sentiment aligns with her recent TikTok video where she confidently asserts, "I’m single! I’m just a little high maintenance but I’ll love you so much." It's clear that Gomez is comfortable in her own skin and is channeling that energy into her music.

