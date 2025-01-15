The Weeknd Pushes Back Release Of His Upcoming Hurry Up Tomorrow Album Amid L.A. Wildfires; ‘Out Of Respect And Concern’
The Weeknd has announced the postponement of his new album release. The singer revealed the revised date amid the Los Angeles wildfires. Scroll down to read the details.
The Weeknd has postponed the date of his new album release amidst the wildfires spreading through the areas of Los Angeles. Hurry Up Tomorrow, which was scheduled to release on January 24, has been pushed back until January 31.
Looking at the alarming state of the areas being engulfed in fire, the musician has also released the revised dates of his Rose Bowl concert, which initially was to take place on January 25 and now has been postponed to being hosted later this month.
To make the announcement to his fans and audience, the musician wrote on his Instagram, “Out of respect and concern for the people of Los Angeles County, I am canceling the Rose Bowl concert originally scheduled for January 25th.”
He added, “This city has always been a profound source of inspiration for me, and my thoughts are with everyone impacted during this difficult time. In light of this, I have also decided to push the release of my album to January 31st.”
The Weeknd ended his message by stating, "My focus remains on supporting the recovery of these communities and aiding their incredible people as they rebuild."
The management team for Weeknd's concert has initiated the refund process for those who bought the tickets beforehand. Meanwhile, the new album will mark the end of the trilogy following the two studio releases, After Hours and Dawn FM.
