The Weeknd REACTS as The Idol starring him and Lily-Rose Depp gets termed ‘sexual torture p*rn’

The Idol starring Lily Rose-Depp and The Weeknd has been making headlines for not the right reasons. Apparently, chaos began when Sam Levison took over the HBO series and started rewriting and re-shooting it. However, as per a recent article by The Rolling Stone, the script of the series is no longer what it initially set out to be and is instead turning out to be ‘sexual torture porn’, as claimed by an anonymous member of the crew who spoke to the magazine. And now, Abel The Weeknd Tesfaye has reacted to these claims. Read on to find out what the singer has to say.

What is the controversy about The Weeknd and Lily-Rose Depp’s HBO series The Idol?

For the unversed, The Idol is an upcoming American drama series that follows a young pop star Jocelyn (played by Johnny Depp’s daughter Lily-Rose Depp) who forays into the glamorous world of showbiz while trying to understand her own sexuality. The Weeknd plays the role of a cult leader who lures Jocelyn into his shady world. While the series was being helmed by director Amy Seimetz originally, HBO called in Euphoria fame Sam Levison to take over the project. Levison then apparently started rewriting and re-shooting the almost-finished six-episode series entirely, taking the budget of the show from $54 millions to $75 millions.

Moreover, in a recent interview done by Rolling Stone where they quote 13 anonymous members of the cast and crew, it was alleged that no one on the sets had any idea where the script was going on a day-to-day basis and that it was complete chaos.

The magazine further claimed that following The Weeknd’s suggestion, the show’s feminist lens was completely removed. On the other hand, graphic and nude scenes are increased without explanation.

One of the crew members told Rolling Stone that while initially, the show was about a woman discovering her own sexuality, it then turned into a show about a man abusing the woman, and the latter liking it. Another member called it 'sexual torture p*rn.” Another person critiqued Sam Levinson’s way of working and called him out for the way he treats the crew.

The Weeknd reacts to the allegations against The Idol

Despite all these allegations, The Weeknd had a rather casual and laid-back reaction to the article. He took to his Instagram space and shared a clip from the show featuring him and Lily-Rose Depp. The musician took a dig at the magazine, calling it ‘irrelevant’, and mocking it for its number of followers on Instagram. Alongside the video, he wrote a caption that read, “@rollingstone did we upset you?”

The Idol is set to release sometime later this year.

