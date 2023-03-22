The Weeknd takes the throne for World's Most Popular Entertainer in Guinness Worlds Records, check the list

The music industry is one of the most popular industries in the world and musicians are some of the most massively followed public figures around the globe. Guinness World Records has released a list of the six most popular musicians based on their monthly listeners and streams on Spotify. From Taylor Swift to Shakira, read on to find out who made the cut.

Who made it to the most popular musicians list?

6) Ed Sheeran

English singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran made it to the sixth spot in this list with 77.5 million monthly listeners on Spotify. The 32-year-old has had multiple hit tracks including Shape Of You and Perfect and is the winner of four Grammys and five Brit Awards.

5) Rihanna

Barbadian singer Rihanna has been placed at the 5th spot having 78.5 million monthly listeners on the music streaming platform. The 35-year-old is a best-selling musician with hits like Rude Boy, What's Your Name and We Found Love. Her last studio album was released in 2016 and she is the winner of multiple awards including nine Grammys, twelve Billboard Music Awards, thirteen American Music Awards, and eight People's Choice Awards.

4) Taylor Swift

American musician and singer Taylor Swift made it to the 4th spot in the list with 80.2 million monthly listeners on Spotify. Critically acclaimed and popular among the masses, the 33-year-old has several hits like Love Story, Blank Space, and Shake It Off. Swift is the only artist to have five albums open with over one million copies sold in the US and has won countless accolades including twelve Grammy Awards, one Emmy Award, forty American Music Awards, twenty-nine Billboard Music Awards, and fourteen MTV Video Music Awards.

3) Shakira

Colombian singer Shakira was placed in the third position having 81.6 million monthly listeners on the music application. Labeled the queen of Latin music, the 46-year-old has given iconic hits like Hips Don't Lie, Waka Waka, and Whenever Wherever. Shakira is the top-selling female Latin artist of all time and has received numerous awards, including three Grammy Awards, twelve Latin Grammy Awards, four MTV Video Music Awards, seven Billboard Music Awards, and a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

2) Miley Cyrus

American musician Miley Cyrus made it to second place with 82.4 million monthly listeners on Spotify. The 30-year-old has been a former Disney star with hits like Party In The USA, Wrecking Ball, and Flowers. Cyrus has won nineteen Teen Choice Awards, three MTV Video Music Awards, two Billboard Music Awards, and one People's Choice Award.

Advertisement

1) The Weeknd

Canadian singer The Weeknd has topped the ranking and established himself as the most popular musician as per the list with 111.4 million monthly listeners on Spotify. The 33-year-old is the first artist to reach 100 million monthly listeners on Spotify and has given hits like Blinding Lights and Starboy. Previously, he set the record for the most streamed album on Spotify in 2015, and the most consecutive weeks in the Top 10 of Billboard's Hot 100 by a solo male artist.