The Wheel of Time 2: When is new season of high fantasy series releasing? Synopsis, cast, and other details

High fantasy drama series The Wheel of Time received a positive response when it first premiered in November 2021. The much-anticipated Amazon Prime show is all set for the release of its second season and here is everything you need to know about the Rosamund Pike starrer, including the release date, synopsis, cast, and other details.

The Wheel of Time 2 release date and synopsis

The Wheel of Time 2 is all set for release on September 1, 2023, on Amazon Prime. Based on the novel series of the same name by Robert Jordan and Brandon Sanderson, the series is a high fantasy live-action adaptation. The synopsis of the show reads, "Set in an epic fantasy world, The Wheel of Time follows Moiraine, a member of the incredibly powerful all-female organization called the Aes Sedai, as she arrives in the small town of Two Rivers."

"There, she embarks on a dangerous, world-spanning journey with five young villagers, one of whom is prophesied to be the Dragon Reborn... the one who will either save or destroy humanity," it concludes. The ambitious series was renewed by Amazon Prime for a second season months before the first season even premiered. The show has already been renewed for a third season while the second season has not yet premiered.

The Wheel of Time 2 cast and more

The Wheel of Time revolves around Moiraine Damodred, who is played by British actress Rosamund Pike. Apart from Pike, returning cast members include Daniel Henney as al'Lan Mandragoran, Josha Stradowski as Rand al'Thor, Madeline Madden as Egwene al'Vere, Zoë Robins as Nynaeve al'Meara, and Marcus Rutherford as Perrin Aybara. While Barney Harris played Mat Cauthon in the first season, The Witcher actor Dónal Finn replaced him in the second season. Finn played Nettly in the series starring Henry Cavill and Anya Chalotra.

Arnas Fedaravicius will return as Masema Dagar, Guy Roberts will reprise his role as Uno Nomesta and Gregg Chillingirian will be back as Ingtar Shinowa. New cast additions include Ceara Coveney as Elayne Trakand, Gary Beadle as Elyas Machera, while Natasha O'Keeffe and Meera Syal have been cast in undisclosed roles. The first season adapted the first book of the series The Eye of the World, and the second season will adapt the second book, with parts of the third book. The first look images of season two were released in June 2023.

