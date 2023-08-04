The Wheel of Time Season 2: Makers treat fans with a special sneak peak into series ahead of release

The Wheel of Time has been a breakout hit for Amazon Prime. The show is based on the books of Robert Jordan’s best-

selling novels, it has left fans impressed and wanting for more. The second season is already on its way, all set to premier on the streaming platform on September 1. To keep the fans on their toes and treat them before the next season is out, the makers of the show have decided to give a little sneak peek of the first episode of the upcoming installment.

The Wheel of Time Season 2 sneak peek

Prime Video has pleasantly surprised fans by making the first scene from Season Two of The Wheel of Time available to view at the end of the Season One finale episode (Episode 108). This special sneak peek follows the structure of the best-selling and epic book series by Robert Jordan, where each novel would end with a preview of the first chapter of the next book.

The selected scene for the preview is the opening of Episode 201, which is an adaptation of the beloved "Darkfriend Social" prologue from the second novel of Jordan's series, The Great Hunt, serving as a fitting homage to the show's source material. Based on elements from Robert Jordan's third novel, The Dragon Reborn, Season Two of The Wheel of Time is set to premiere exclusively on Prime Video on September 1, reaching audiences in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.

The Story of The Wheel of Time

The Wheel of Time, based on Robert Jordan's best-selling fantasy series, follows Rand al'Thor (played by Josua Stradowski) as he discovers his destiny as The Dragon Reborn, a figure with the power to save or destroy the world. Powerful women must protect him from the Dark One, while old and new threats seek out his friends from the Two Rivers. In Season Two, the young friends must find new sources of strength, either in each other, themselves, the Light, or the Dark.

Meanwhile, filmed in the Czech Republic, Morocco, and Italy, the series features an extremely talented cast, including Rosamund Pike as Moiraine Damodred, Daniel Henney as Lan Mandragoran, Josha Stradowski as Rand al'Thor, Zoë Robins as Nynaeve al'Meara, Madeleine Madden as Egwene al'Vere, Marcus Rutherford as Perrin Aybara, Dónal Finn as Mat Cauthon, and Ceara Coveney as Elayne Trakand.

