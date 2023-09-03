The Wheel of Time Season 2: When is Episode 4 scheduled for release? Streaming info and more details

The new season of The Wheel of Time is here, and it's based on a famous book series by Robert Jordan. Rosamund Pike is back as the main character, Moiraine Damodred. In season 2, new and old dangers are coming, and Moiraine has to find her young friends from the Two Rivers who are now spread all over the world.

The Wheel of Time season 2: Streaming details and number of episodes

The first three episodes were released on September 1st. But when can fans watch the next episode? And when will the rest of the season come out? Here's what you need to know about The Wheel of Time season 2 release schedule on Prime Video. The next episode, episode 4, will be on Prime Video on September 8, 2023. After that, a new episode will come out every week. The wait between each new episode shouldn't feel too long, especially after waiting almost two years for season 2.

The episodes will be available at midnight PST in the US, which means fans in the UK can watch them at 8 a.m. BST. You don't have to wake up very early to see the new episodes. There will be a total of eight episodes in season 2, just like in the first season in 2021. But don't worry; this doesn't mean the series is ending. There's already a plan for a third season, so there will be more episodes to look forward to in the future.

The Wheel of Time season 2 : Release Date of all the episodes

Episode 1 - A Taste of Solitude - September 1, 2023 (already out)

Episode 2 - Strangers and Friends - September 1, 2023 (already out)

Episode 3 - What Might Be - September 1, 2023 (already out)

Episode 4 - TBD - September 8, 2023

Episode 5 - TBD - September 15, 2023

Episode 6 - TBD - September 22, 2023

Episode 7 - TBD - September 29, 2023

Episode 8 - TBD - October 6, 2023

So, fans have a lot to look forward to in The Wheel of Time season 2, with new episodes coming out every week until the finale on October 6, 2023.

