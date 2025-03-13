The Wheel of Time Season 3 Episode 1 Recap: Aes Sedai Battles For Power with the Threat of Forsaken Looming

The Wheel of Time Season 3 starts on an epic note! The first scene of Season 3, Episode 1, is set in the great hall of the White Tower. All the Ajahs are seated in anticipation of the Aes Sedai meeting. The Aes Sedai is a powerful and ancient order of women, while the Ajahs are the factions into which their power is divided.

Liandrin Guirale (Kate Fleetwood) creates a dramatic scene as she strides into the great hall, accompanied by a group of Red Ajah sisters. However, the moment is interrupted by a surprising twist. According to the hall’s protocols, lower-ranked Ajahs are not permitted to attend Aes Sedai meetings.

As a result, Liandrin is forced to part ways with her sister-clan, despite her desire to stay. Enraged, she turns the tables and accuses the Amyrlin Seat, known as the Mother, of breaching the Tower’s most sacred protocol.

She alleges that the Amyrlin secretly met with Moiraine Damodred (Rosamund Pike) and Rand al’Thor (Josha Stradowski). In the Season 2 finale, Rand was declared the Dragon Reborn, making him the most notable figure in the land.

According to the Tower’s protocol, any member bound to its service must fulfill their duty of seizing a Dragon. However, the Amyrlin defied that rule and allowed him to walk free. Just when Liandrin thought she had the upper hand, the Amyrlin countered with an even greater accusation.

She revealed the shocking truth that Liandrin had pledged herself to the Shadow and was now aligned with the dark side. Gasps echoed through the great hall at this revelation. Enraged, Liandrin attacked the Amyrlin, prompting other Ajahs to join the clash. The battle at the White Tower clearly highlighted the deep divide within the Aes Sedai.

Meanwhile, Moiraine (Pike) and her allies finally arrive in town and learn about the conflict at the White Tower. She warns her companions to stay vigilant and cautious. By the end of the episode, the city is ambushed by an unknown force, suspected to be the Forsaken.

What will happen when the Forsaken, recently released from their ancient prison, infiltrate the town? Stay tuned for updates!