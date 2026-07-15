The Whisper Man on OTT: When And Where to Watch Robert De Niro’s Crime Thriller Online

The Whisper Man, starring Robert De Niro in a lead role, is an upcoming crime thriller set to premiere directly on OTT. Directed by James Ashcroft, here are the streaming details.

When and where to watch The Whisper Man

The Whisper Man is slated to premiere on Netflix on August 28, 2026. The film is based on Alex North's novel of the same name.

Official trailer and plot of The Whisper Man

The Whisper Man follows crime writer Tom Kennedy, who relocates to the quiet village of Featherbank with his seven-year-old son, Jake, after the sudden loss of his wife, Rebecca. Hoping for a fresh start, the father and son soon discover that the seemingly peaceful town is haunted by the memory of a series of child disappearances that shook the community decades earlier.

When another young boy disappears under circumstances that closely resemble the earlier incidents, concern spreads throughout Featherbank. At the same time, Jake begins behaving strangely, claiming to hear mysterious whispers and tapping outside his bedroom window while talking about an unseen companion.

As the mystery deepens, Detective Amanda Beck joins forces with veteran investigator Pete Willis (played by Robert De Niro ), who originally handled the decades-old case. Their search for answers leads them back to the imprisoned man at the centre of the town's dark past, uncovering secrets that blur the line between old mysteries and present-day events.

Cast and crew of The Whisper Man

The Whisper Man stars Robert De Niro, Michelle Monaghan, Adam Scott , Michael Keaton, John Carroll Lynch, Hamish Linklater, Owen Teague, and others in key roles.

Directed by James Ashcroft, the film is based on Alex North's novel of the same name, with Ben Jacoby and Chase Palmer penning the screenplay. Peter Deming serves as the cinematographer, while Christopher Tellefsen handles the editing.

Looking ahead, Robert De Niro will reprise his role as Jack Byrnes in the fourth instalment of the Fockers film series, Focker-in-Law. Ben Stiller, Owen Wilson, Blythe Danner, and Teri Polo will also return to their previous roles, while Ariana Grande joins the cast. The film is scheduled to release on November 25, 2026.

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