The White Lotus actor Lukas Gage is secretly engaged to celeb hairstylist Chris Appleton: Reports

Lukas Gage, the popular American actor who is best known for his performances in many popular films and series including The White Lotus and Euphoria, is in a steady relationship with celebrity hairstylist Chris Appleton. Recently, during his appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show, Gage admitted to his relationship with Appleton, and stated that he is 'very much in love'. Now, the latest reports suggest that the talented actor and hairstylist have taken their relationship to next level, by getting engaged secretly.

Lukas Gage and Chris Appleton are secretly engaged

According to the reports published by US Weekly, an industry insider has confirmed that Lukas Gage and Chris Appleton got engaged secretly. "They are not telling the public yet. But Gage and Appleton have informed their friends that they are engaged," the source confirmed in a chat with US Weekly. "They got engaged before they even had rings and then went to pick them out together. Friends think they are a great couple. Even though they moved very quickly, everyone around them is very happy and excited about their relationship." added the sources.