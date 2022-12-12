The White Lotus Season 2: Who dies in the tragic finale? Season 3 details and more

After a successful first season, The White Lotus returned for a second one with a story set in Sicily, Italy this time. With only one character reprising their role from the first season, we saw Jennifer Coolidge' s Tanya returning for Season 2 alongside new cast members such as Aubrey Plaza, Theo James, Tom Hollander, Simona Tabasco and Meghann Fahy among others.

The HBO series in the second season introduced us to several characters all of whom arrived at the White Lotus' shores on their vacations, but all of their lives were seen getting intertwined by the end. One of the surviving members of those vacationing was Daphne (Meghann Fahy), who uncovered a body while taking a dip in the water. The series teased a death at the beginning and the finale finally gave us the answer to who it was.

The tragic ending of the series saw Tanya (Coolidge) to be the dead body that Daphne came upon after she fell to her death from a yacht. The penultimate episode had seen Tanya partying with Quentin (Tom Hollander), the wealthy gay stranger she befriended during the Sicily trip after her husband, Greg (John Gries) left her during their vacation. The ending saw Tanya learning a dark truth after her assistant Portia (Haley Lu Richardson) confirms that Quentin and his "nephew" Jack (Leo Woodall) are indeed not who they seem to be and are in fact hired by Greg to put a hit out on her over the money.

Mike White on The White Lotus Season 3

While speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, the showrunner hinted at the show returning for a third season. He said, "Maybe you’ll have to wait to find out what happens." The first season highlighted money and the second sex, and White says the third season will be a "satirical and funny look at death and eastern religion and spirituality. It feels like it could be a rich tapestry to do another round at White Lotus."