The White Lotus Season 3 creator Mike White says it is going to be ‘longer, bigger, crazier'

In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, Mike White shared some tantalizing details about what's in store for the highly-anticipated Season 3 of The White Lotus. He seems genuinely thrilled about it, leaving fans curious and excited for the next installment.

Navigating challenges and anticipating delays

Mike White is facing some challenges as he works on Season 3. Due to SAG-AFTRA strikes, the release might be pushed to 2025. Despite these hurdles, White is busy finalizing scripts and eagerly awaiting the opportunity to cast the perfect actors. The unique aspect of the show—introducing a new cast each season—adds a layer of complexity, but White is determined to overcome these obstacles. “It’s going to be a supersized ‘White Lotus,'” White said. “It’s going to be longer, bigger, crazier. I don’t know what people will think, but I am super excited, so at least for my own barometer, that’s a good thing … I’m super excited about the content of the season.”

Thailand bound with a familiar face

Variety reports the location of Season 3's setting to be Thailand. Additionally, Natasha Rothwell is making a return as Belinda from Season 1. Early preparations for the new season faced a hiccup due to the writers' strike, but things are back on track. “I’m seriously finishing scripts,” White said. “Still waiting to be able to cast. If the SAG strike isn’t resolved soon, then yeah, we’d have to push again because the show has a new cast every season, so there’s lots of parts to cast … I’m more than eager to get going.”

Get ready for an epic ride in The White Lotus Season 3, where the narrative is set to be longer, bigger, and crazier. Despite the challenges, Mike White's passion for storytelling and his distinct vision promise an exciting new chapter for the series. Brace yourselves for an adventure that's bound to keep you on the edge of your seat.

