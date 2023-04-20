The White Lotus Season 3: Is Natasha Rothwell’s Belinda returning to series? Cast updates, plot, and more

According to the Variety's source, The White Lotus season 3 is highly likely to be set in Thailand. The first two seasons were filmed at the Four Seasons resort in Hawaii and Italy

After the jaw dropping season 2 finale of The White Lotus, fans have been eagerly waiting for the next season. Well fans don’t have to wait much for The White Lotus season 3 as the director and writer Mike White has already started working on it.

The third season of The White Lotus was announced back in November 2022 and has already received several accolades for the second season including Primetime Emmy, Critics’ Choice Award, and more.  

Here is everything that we know about the Emmy winning series The White Lotus season 3.     

The White Lotus Season 3

The White Lotus Season 3 does not have any release date as of now. However, according to the previous patterns it is likely to be released in 2024 or early 2025.

Filming Location

According to the Variety sources, The White Lotus season 3 is highly likely to be set in Thailand. The first two seasons were filmed at the Four Seasons resort in Hawaii and Italy. If the upcoming season will also be filmed at the Four Season property, then it has four options across Thailand - Golden Triangle, Koh Samui, and Chiang Mai.

Cast Updates

It is confirmed that Natasha Rothwell will be returning in The White Lotus season 3. The actress starred in season 1 as Belinda Lindsey, resort’s spa manager who had a complicated relationship with Tanya (played by Jennifer Coolidge).

Plot

After season 2 finale Mike White teased, ‘I think the third season would be maybe a satirical and funny look at death and Eastern religion and spirituality. It feels like it could be a rich tapestry to do another round at White Lotus’.

White also hinted that Quentin and Greg’s conspiracy to kill Tanya might not remain secret forever.

White Lotus

What is White Lotus about?
According to HBO's synopsis, the show is a “sharp social satire following the exploits of various employees and guests at an exclusive Hawaiian resort over the span of one highly transformative week.
Is White Lotus funny or scary?
Parents need to know that The White Lotus is a comedy about the staff and tourists at a Hawaiian resort. The series features a lot of sexual content, including full-frontal male nudity.
Is White Lotus worth watching?
The White Lotus is an acclaimed HBO show highly worth watching. However, it may be a bit too awkward or disturbing to watch with your loved one
