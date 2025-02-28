The White Lotus Season 3: Jason Issacs Dishes on Which Southern Charm Star Inspired His Character's Accent; DEETS

Jason Isaacs joined HBO’s hit series White Lotus on its third season and turned to a Bravo reality TV star to get inspiration for his accent. The actor who plays a powerful patriarch, Tim Ratliff, in the series thought his accent was “the worst American accent an English person has ever done.”

In an interview with Good Morning America, Jason admitted that he could “live with it” once the episodes premiered and people didn’t find his accent weird. He recalled show creator Mike White giving him the homework to watch the Bravo series Southern Charm.

Netizens pointed out that he was doing a Thomas Ravenel impression on the series, and the actor accepted. “And Thomas, I am doing you, mostly, but not for two vowels, which are completely English,” he added.

The Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets actor stars opposite Parker Posey, who plays his wife Victoria. The couple and their three kids — portrayed by Patrick Schwarzenegger, Sarah Catherine Hook, and Sam Nivola — check into the Thai wellness resort on their family vacation.

Things might seem breezy and happy on the surface, but there’s a hidden motive behind the vacation. Ratliff (Jason) is running away from a federal investigation back in the US, unbeknownst to his family.

Advertisement

Earlier, Nivola, who plays one of Jason’s on-screen kids, told People about White’s instruction to watch Southern Charm and that he “kind of modeled his whole accent and character” based on that show.

He also revealed that Hook, who plays his sister Piper in the show wasn’t given the same homework. She already “had it down,” given her southern upbringing. However, she did feel left out about not watching the Bravo series.

White Lotus season 3 has released 4 episodes so far and each one packed some unexpected twists and turns. The biggest shocker of all was the return of Greg Hunt (Jon Gries), the villainous husband of Tanya McQuoid (Jennifer Coolidge).

White Lotus season 3 new episodes will drop every Sunday on Max.