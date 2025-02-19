The White Lotus Season 3 Premiere Hits 2.4 Million Views on HBO Max; Here's All You Need to Know

The Season 3 premiere of The White Lotus drew in 2.4 million viewers across HBO and Max on Sunday. HBO shared that this number represents the audience who tuned in on the day it was released.

The latest season’s debut performed much better than past seasons, with viewership up by 57% compared to the Season 2 premiere, which had 1.5 million viewers in 2022. It also saw a big jump of 155% from the very first season’s premiere in 2021, bringing in 944,000 viewers.

According to Variety, HBO shared that between Sunday and Monday, The White Lotus Season 3 premiere was watched by 4.6 million viewers across all platforms in the U.S. This was a 90% increase compared to the same two-day period following the Season 2 premiere.

HBO pointed out that The White Lotus has only gotten more popular with each season. The network said Season 2 brought in an average of 15.5 million viewers across all platforms, while Season 1 averaged 9.3 million viewers. These totals include both people watching live and those streaming the show later on Max.

According to Variety, HBO described the show as an immediate hit when it first launched in 2021. The first season secured 20 Emmy nominations and won ten, including Best Limited or Anthology Series. Season 2 performed even better, with 23 nominations and five wins.

Season 3 of The White Lotus is set at a fictional White Lotus resort in Koh Samui, Thailand. This is a shift from the previous two seasons, which were set in Hawaii and Sicily.

The cast for the third season includes Natasha Rothwell, who appeared in Season 1. Other notable actors in the ensemble include Jason Isaacs, Parker Posey, Carrie Coon, Leslie Bibb, Michelle Monaghan, Walton Goggins, Aimee Lou Wood, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Sarah Catherine Hook, and Sam Nivola.

Mike White is the creator of the series. He also serves as executive producer and director. David Bernad and Mark Kamine are executive producers alongside White.