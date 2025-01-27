The White Lotus Season 3 Trailer: Mystery and Drama Await as Wealthy Vacationers' Peaceful Trip to Thailand Takes Wild Turn

HBO dropped the trailer of The White Lotus season three featuring some exquisite new faces vacationing at a luxurious Thai resort. The trailer starts with a peaceful montage of Thailand and rich vacationers being welcomed at the resort.

“Our hotel is the best in the world,” an employee brags. “At the end of the week, you will be an entirely different person,” he added, hinting at the underlying dark theme of the series.

The trailer shifts between different groups of guests indulging in different luxurious activities, from a girl gang (Leslie Bibb, Carrie Coon, and Michelle Monaghan) planning wild parties to a couple (Aimee Lou Wood and Walton Goggins) questioning their lifestyle choices.

“What happens in Thailand stays in Thailand,” one of the guests declares. Gradually, things start to take a dark and wild turn. K-pop star Lalisa, who stars as one of the employees of the Thai resort, says in the trailer that people who come to Thailand are either hiding from someone or looking for someone.

A family of five is on a seemingly happy trip, but in reality, the father is hiding to avoid going to jail. Crime begins at the island, starting with a masked man robbing some antiques one of the guests (Lou Wood) stares on.

This is followed by a montage highlighting the hippy lifestyle on the island in contrast to the dark crimes. “Go big or go home, right?” someone asks Natasha Rothwell in the trailer. “In a goddamn body bag,” she replies. According to the official synopsis, the social satire follows the “exploits of various guests and employees over the span of a week.”

The cast includes Sex Education breakout star Aimee Lou Wood, Goggins, Coon, Monaghan, Bibb, Sarah Catherine Hook, Sam Nivola and Patrick Schwarzenegger. The White Lotus season three will premiere on HBO and stream on Max on February 16.