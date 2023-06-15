The White Lotus: When will season three of black-comedy drama series premiere? Here is everything we know

Popular black-comedy drama series The White Lotus has two seasons out for the world to see and the third in production. The anthology series has not only been critically acclaimed but has also enjoyed a massive viewership. Continue reading to know more details about the upcoming season of the Emmy and Golden Globe award-winning HBO show.

When will season three of The White Lotus premiere?

Season three of The White Lotus has been a highly anticipated installment amongst the fans and viewers of the series. Originally planned as a limited series, the popularity of the award-winning social drama led to season two and now has reached season three. Filming for the third season has not yet started and the writer's strike has further delayed production which means the new season can only be expected in 2024 and not before that.

Each season of the acclaimed anthology HBO series takes place at a different White Lotus resort around the world. Season one was set in Hawaii and focused on economic differences and income disparity while the second season was set in Sicily and focused on marital issues. The third season is reported to have been set in Thailand. Previously, creator Mike White White told Deadline that his dream would be to hit every continent on the list.

More about The White Lotus

The season two finale viewership surpassed the previous record of the series with more than 2.8 million viewers across HBO platforms. Season three of The White Lotus was announced only three episodes into the second season. White has previously hinted, "The first season kind of highlighted money, and then the second season is sex. I think the third season would be maybe a satirical and funny look at death and Eastern religion and spirituality."

The first season premiered on July 11, 2021, with six episodes released one each per week, and the second season premiered on October 30, 2022, with seven episodes released one each per week. The White Lotus is described as a "sharp social satire" which reveals "darker dynamics" and reveals "complex truths" as well as "exploits" of the characters featured. Fans were left shocked after season two featured the death of Jennifer Coolidge's character Tanya McQuoid-Hunt who served as a connecting link between both seasons.

It is unclear if the actress will be making an appearance in future seasons but viewers have been asking for a prequel series or a way of including Coolidge using either flashbacks or a ghost form. "Jennifer is my friend and everybody loved her in the first season, and I was like, 'I can't go to Italy without Jennifer.' And maybe that's still the case. Like, maybe you can't go to Japan without Jennifer, either. There are so many fun actors we've worked with so far, so it's just kind of like who's available," White previously told Deadline.

