‘The Whole Crew Signed It': Melissa Joan Hart Reveals Which Props She Took Home From Sabrina Set

Melissa Joan Hart may have not related to her role in Sabrina the Teenage Witch, but she certainly cherishes it. The actress recently shared that she owns a collection of props she picked up from the sets of Sabrina that ran from 1996 to 2003. Detailing the props and the stories behind it, Hart claimed that there was one winner of all.

Two decades after the show, the former Nickelodeon star added that most of her Sabrina memorabilia lay decorated in her home, treasured for an eternity. Later, she divulged about not relating to her character as Sabrina, further comparing it to her breakout role in Clarissa Explains It All.

Melissa Joan Hart discusses her collection of Sabrina props

The 48-year-old actress opened up about treasured elements from the sets of 1996’s Sabrina the Teenage Witch. Hart told People she had candlestick holders and Italian pottery things from the ABC show’s sets, on May 9, Thursday. To mark her first-ever directed episode, the Drive Me Crazy star picked up a propeller from an airplane prop.

"It was supposed to break off in the scene, and the whole crew signed it for me," Hart recounted. She has since decorated it on her bookshelf.

However, what the actress declared as the best prop collected, was a piece of her face from her Season 6 finale, I Fall to Pieces, where Sabrina was turned to stone. She added, “I have a piece of my face from the episode where I fell apart, which I think was called 'Falling to Pieces' or something about pieces of Sabrina.”

Melissa Joan Hart starred as Sabrina, a 16-year-old student slash witch, who is clueless about the potential of her magical powers. After a riveting seven seasons, the show concluded on 24th April 2003. But the pieces of Sabrina haven’t ceased to exist in Hart’s home.

Melissa Joan Hart was more Clarissa than Sabrina

Despite starring in multiple Sabrina spin-offs after the original series wrapped, Hart claimed she never felt akin to her character. The actress explained that Sabrina was 16 while she was 20. Besides their age gap, Hart also highlighted how the young witch was a “wallflower” and needed scarce attention. “She didn't know what to do with these magical abilities. She felt very lost, and other people were trying to help her solve it,” Hart added. This, apparently does not align with Hart’s personality.

Whereas, being on 1991’s Clarissa Explains It All was effortless for the actress. Hart shared, “So it's really a blurred line between me and Clarissa — we were the exact same age.” She perfectly aligned with her Nickelodeon character that concluded in 1994.

But that doesn’t mean Hart is not grateful for Sabrina. The mother of three clarified that all the fun costumes she got to wear as Sabrina, playing Cinderella, Alice Wonderland, and other fun versions, and also the many tricky situations that played out in the storyline made her experience as Sabrina worthwhile.

Sabrina the Teenage Witch is available to stream on Hulu and Paramount+.

