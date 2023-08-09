The Witcher 3: Anya Chalotra REVEALS which scene was most embarrassing to film and why; Here's what we know

Now that both volumes of the fantasy series The Witcher season three are out, Anya Chalotra has been receiving a lot of praise for her portrayal of Yennefer of Vengerberg. The 27-year-old showcased some major skills this season with the intense emotions her character went through in the season. And with Henry Cavill officially saying goodbye to the Netflix series, things have definitely changed in a major way for season four of The Witcher.

Liam Hemsworth will be replacing Cavill as Geralt of Rivia, and the storyline will feature more separation, plotting, drama, and thrill as the three main characters deal with loss and separation. Chalotra has revealed which scene was the most embarrassing to film during the grueling months-long schedule for season three and here's what the actress divulged.

ALSO READ: The Witcher: Anya Chalotra talks about feeling of 'loss' after news of Henry Cavill's exit, calls him 'family'

The Witcher 3: Anya Chalotra reveals which scene was embarrassing to film

*Spoiler alert, you've been warned* The much-awaited final confrontation between Rience and the main trio came up in volume two of The Witcher, and even though it was a lot more short-lived than expected, it was interesting and embarrassing to film. When the fire mage chases Yennefer and Ciri, Chalotra's character faces him with a sword and throws it toward Geralt, who is standing behind Rience. Geralt catches the sword and kills Rience.

Talking about the scene, Chalotra told Vulture that she loves stunt work and working with her body to create something and since this season featured a lot more of Yennefer's magic, she got the opportunity to delve into it a little. Detailing how the scene was shot, the actress explained, "I throw it [Geralt's sword], it lands on the floor. Thank goodness the camera turns away from my face, because I'm like, Oh, that was embarrassing."

She added that someone then throws the sword back to Henry quickly, and it looks very cool onscreen, much to her relief. Chalotra stressed that trust is an important factor because during that moment when she throws the sword "and it just falls flat on the floor, there's nothing worse." She concluded, "There’s nothing more humiliating. And my face is so determined!" It paid off since the scene translates seamlessly during the episode.

More about The Witcher 3

While Chalotra plays Yennefer of Vengerberg and Hemsworth will be playing Geralt of Rivia from season four onwards, the other main character in the trio is Cirilla of Cintra, portrayed by Freya Allen. Joey Batey also plays an important role as Jaskier the Bard, who acts as the comic relief and dear friend to all three. The first volume of season three was released on June 29 while the second volume premiered on July 27 on Netflix.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: The Witcher 3: Henry Cavill, Anya Chalotra reveal details about new season of Netflix's popular fantasy series