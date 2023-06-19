The Witcher 3: Cast and character guide for Netflix's fantasy drama starring Henry Cavill and Anya Chalotra

Fantasy drama television series The Witcher is one of the most popular franchises in Netflix's streaming library. Every season of the show starring Henry Cavill, Anya Chalotra, and Freya Allen has not only been highly anticipated but also much debated. With the first volume of the third season all set for release this month, here is your cast and character guide.

Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia

Cavill plays Geralt of Rivia, a witcher who hunts monsters for a living. He falls in love with Yennefer of Vengerberg and his fate is linked to Ciri, the princess of Cintra. He grows to love Ciri like a daughter and trains her to become strong and independent enough to fight. While Geralt knows that Yennefer and Ciri can both defend themselves, he aims to protect his love and his daughter against the numerous dangers of the continent. Geralt has his walls up all the time except with his family, the two women he chose as a lover, and as a father.

Anya Chalotra as Yennefer of Vengerberg

Chalotra plays Yennefer, a powerful sorceress who went through a neglectful and abusive childhood of neglect and became the most powerful student of the academy of Aretuza. She falls in love with Geralt and finds a willing trainee in Ciri. As someone who can no longer become a mother, she craves motherhood and finds Ciri to be a potential daughter figure. Struggling with the quest for power and need for love, Yennefer has challenges to face.

Freya Allen as Ciri of Cintra

Allen plays Ciri, the princess of Cintra who loses her kingdom and family when Nilfgaard attacks her country and captures it. With magical powers beyond understanding, her fate is linked to Geralt. The two quickly grow a father-daughter bond as the witcher begins training her to become independent and self-sufficient even though he vows to always protect her. Ciri sees a model in Yennefer and is eager to train under her so she can hopefully understand some of her powers. Amidst betrayal and danger, the three form their own family of misfits.

Joey Batey as Jaskier

Batey plays Jaskier the bard who earns by singing songs and playing several tunes. Not only is he over-friendly and hilarious, the nomadic musician LAO gets himself in trouble more times than one. Jaskier becomes an uncle to Ciri after meeting her through Geralt, his long-time friend. He shares a fun relationship with Yennefer as well and is the closest ally to all three main characters out of everyone on the dangerous and power-hungry continent.

MyAnna Buring as Tissaia

Buring plays Tessaia, the headmistress of Aretuza Academy. She is an expert in magic and an disciplinarian when it comes to reaping talents. It is under her guidance and mentorship that Yennefer became the powerful sorceress she is. Though she is ruthless in her methods, those who pass her tests become true masters of magic. She becomes a mentor and a sort of mother figure to Yennefer who she grew to love deeply. Her love interest is Vilgefortz.

Anna Shaffer as Triss Merigold

Merigold plays Triss, a botany expert with knowledge about everything related to healing and magic-connected plants. Not only is she a friend and ally to Geralt, but she starts having feelings for him after a certain point in time. Geralt, who loves Yennfer, does not show any interest in Triss, and so she backs down when she finds out her feelings are unreciprocated.

Royce Pierreson as Istredd

Pierreson plays Istredd, a mage who met Yennefer when they were young and in training. Though they had a relationship during that phase because he was the only one who accept a deformed Yennefer, the two broke up when Istredd betrayed some information about her. While she holds nothing for him and is in love with Geralt, he still has feelings for her.

Other cast members

Other members of the stellar cast of The Witcher include Mahesh Jadu as Vilgefortz, Eamon Farren as Cahir, Mimî M. Khayisa as Fringilla Vigo, Lars Mikkelsen as Stregobor, Mecia Simson as Francesca, Cassie Clare as Philippa, Graham McTavish as Sigismund Dijkstra, Robbie Amell as Gallatin, Meng'er Zhang as Milva, Hugh Skinner as Radovid, Christelle Elwin as Mistle, and Cal Watson as Eva. The first part of season three premieres on June 29.

