The Witcher 3: Cast tease 'disturbing' volume two, hint at 'destruction' in Henry Cavill's final episodes

The Witcher season three dropped its first volume on June 29, 2023, and the fans have been binge-watching and discussing it ever since. While the first part consisted of five episodes, volume two will include the remaining three of the eight episodes. The cast of the fantasy drama has teased a dark and destructive volume two which will bid Henry Cavill adieu.

The Witcher 3 cast hint at 'destruction' in Henry Cavill's final episodes

Cavill, who plays Geralt of Rivia, will be featured in his final three episodes of The Witcher and will be replaced by Liam Hemsworth from season four onwards. This is why the final three episodes are even more important to the fans since they'll be the sendoff to Cavill's portrayal of Geralt. The actor quit the series due to creative differences with the makers.

Apart from Geralt, a monster hunter, the series revolves around Yennfer of Vengerberg, a powerful mage, and Cirilla of Cintra, princess of the fallen kingdom. Volume one of The Witcher 3 sees a lot of development including Geralt, Yennefer, and Ciri rebuilding their relationship, Jaskier’s romantic pursuits, Emhyr's heartless quests, and plotting by the other power players. The cast of the massively popular show has hinted at a darker and more destructive volume two of the season which will release on July 27, 2023, on Netflix.

Here's what the cast told Entertainment Tonight about the final part of The Witcher season three. Therica Wilson-Read, who plays the sorceress Sabrina Glevissig, described volume two in three words, chaos. destruction, and chaos. "I don't know how else to describe it," she said. MyAnna Buring, who portrays rectoress Tissaia de Vries chimed in, "I think those are good words." Read said, "Destruction and chaos, and it changes the continent forever."

"I mean season 1 and season 2 were brilliant, and I think this season is the best season we've had. The stakes are so high, and you really see the fallout of that at the end of that season," she concluded. Cassie Clare, who is cast as sorceress Philippa Eilhart, feels volume two will be heartbreaking. "There's lots of moments where I was reading the script where I was like [gasps] how could you?" she explained. Graham McTavish, who plays spymaster Sigismund Dijkstra, said feels it's disturbing with a lot of bloodshed and "not a lot of laughs."

Hugh Skinner, who essays the role of Prince Radovid, agrees and considers volume two to be disturbing. Anya Chalotra, who portrays Yennefer of Vengerberg, added, "Oh wow. It's very dark." Joey Batey, who plays the bard Jaskier, agreed and said, "F*cking dark. In the best way." While volume one featured plotting, politics, power moves, betrayals, deaths, loyalty tests, romance, domestic moments, fights, and monsters, volume two clearly seems to be the more dangerous and destructive part of Cavill's final season of The Witcher.

