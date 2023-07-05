The Witcher 3: Netflix promises Henry Cavill is 'still Geralt' in fantasy drama series amidst news of his exit

News of Henry Cavill's exit from The Witcher shocked the fans of the show and netizens across the world. They couldn't believe the actor was leaving the show he has been starring in since it first premiered in December 2019. Netflix has now appointed a unique strategy to let the world know that Cavill is 'still Geralt' in season three of The Witcher. Check out their attempt at advertising the same while volume one of the season dropped on June 29, 2023.

Netflix promises Henry Cavill is 'still Geralt' in The Witcher

In an attempt to broadcast the message, Netflix has advertised the message, "Yes, he's still Geralt in season three of The Witcher" across several UK locations, including Edinburgh Castle, the White Cliffs of Dover, The South Bank, and The Shard. "Just in case you need a reminder," the official account of the show captioned images of the advertisements. Cavill might be leaving the show after season three but he is still Geralt of Rivia in season three.

While Liam Hemsworth will be taking over the role of the monster hunter from season four onwards, volume one of season three recently dropped and Cavill is very much a part of it. Volume two of the season consisting of the remaining three episodes is also slated for release this month. This advertisement strategy seems to be an interesting way to remind people that not only are there five new episodes with Cavill as Geralt, but three more are on the way.

Even though Cavill wrapped up his stint on The Witcher when filming of season three ended, he is yet to bid the character goodbye onscreen. Based on the novels by Andrzej Sapkowski, The Witcher is a popular universe with not just the Netflix television series, but also video games and comic books. Fans found the advertising odd and reminded the streamer that Cavill is still the perfect casting for Geralt and they needed to stick to the source material.

Why did Henry Cavill quit The Witcher?

According to reports, Cavill left The Witcher due to creative differences with the makers who allegedly refused to stay true to the books and wanted to include their own storylines. Lauren Hissrich, showrunner of The Witcher said they had the option to end the show after Cavill's departure but chose not to as there are "just too many stories left to tell" in the universe. It is still unclear how Geralt's transition from Cavill to Hemsworth will be introduced in the show. Volume two of The Witcher season three releases on July 27, 2023, on Netflix.

