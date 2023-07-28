The Witcher 3, Volume 2 ending explained: How did Henry Cavill's final episode as Geralt of Rivia conclude?

With volume two of The Witcher season three out now, Henry Cavill has officially signed off as Geralt of Rivia from the fantasy series. From season four, Liam Hemsworth will be taking over the reins and joining Anya Chalotra and Freya Allen. Volume two consisted of the final three episodes of the eight-episode-long season, and here's what happened in Cavill's final act.

The Witcher season 3, volume 2 ending explained

*Spoiler alert, you've been warned* The final episode of season three showcases Geralt in the Broklilon forest as he heals from the injuries he received in his fight against Vilgefortz. Now that Jaskier told him Nilfgaardian emperor Emhyr has announced Ciri is on her way to Nilfgaard, Geralt is not in the mood to rest and wants to go save his adoptive daughter.

Yennefer is trying to help Tissaia who has been spiraling after Aretuza was destroyed and Vilgefortz betrayed her for Emhyr and Nilfgaard. Even though Yennefer tries to give her strength and assurance, Tissaia kills herself, unable to tolerate what has happened. Yennefer is left heartbroken but gathers herself to rally the remaining mages at the institution.

She visits Geralt, uses her powers to heal him, and promises to meet again saying they need one another. Geralt leaves for Nilfgaard where he sees a Nilfgaardian soldier misbehaving with common folk. He battles the soldiers out and sends a message to Emhyr through one of them. "No matter his armies, no matter his walls, I will free Ciri," he says and walks off toward the kingdom with Jaskier and Milva during his final scene of The Witcher.

Meanwhile, the white-haired princess who is on her way to Nilfgaard ass Ciri is actually her look-alike who was featured earlier in the season. Villegefortz, who is now disfigured from the explosion at Aretuza, brought the lookalike misusing the fact that Emhyr does not know what grown-up Ciri actually looks like. After confirming with a lying Vilgrfortz, he presents the look-alike Ciri as her daughter and the princess in front of the Nilfgaardians.

Ciri is found by a group of hunters who recognize her and plan to hand her over to Emhyr for a massive reward. Another boy named Kayleigh, who is a member of an outlaw crew known as the Rats, has been kidnapped alongside her. The gang makes an appearance to save him and a fight takes place between the hunters and the Rats which the latter easily win. When the Rats ask Ciri her name, she tells them it's Falka, the rebellious princess she saw in her visions in the Korath Desert. Check out the ending of the first volume here.

