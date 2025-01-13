The Witcher 4 Trailer Drops Revealing New Protagonist; Learn Here

The Witcher 4 happens to be one of the highly anticipated games in current times. With that, CD Project RED recently dropped a mind-blowing trailer that has eager the already die-hard fans of the game even more.

As seen in the trailer, this time the game will focus on Ciri, who will step on a big adventure as she begins her journey to hunt monsters.

A jaw-dropping Unreal Engine 5 cinematic trailer begins with the scene of blades getting sharpened and the sound of Geralt. For those who do not know, Ciri, whose real name is Cririla, is the adopted daughter of Geralt and Yennefer.

As the now-grown daughter is getting prepared for her new life, she is stepping on a new pathway in the woodlands as she becomes the protagonist of the new story.

In a grand 6-minute Official Reveal Trailer of The Witcher 4, we see a lot of other details that surely will drag all the video game players back to their consoles. The new franchise is reportedly heading forward without having Geralt as its lead.

As per Games Radar, CD Project RED has not yet confirmed any launch details so far for its open-world RPG.

With no release date for this fourth amazing installment, there is not even any update on what platform it will be out.

Advertisement

The recent trailer was released at The Game Awards 2024; however, there are zero chances about the game releasing in the year 2025.

ALSO READ: Is Netflix's The Witcher Straying Too Far From The Books? Author Reveals Geralt's True Age