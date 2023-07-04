The Witcher: Anya Chalotra talks about feeling of 'loss' after news of Henry Cavill's exit, calls him 'family'

The Witcher has been a popular franchise and Netflix's fantasy series has enjoyed a massive viewership and a strong fanbase ever since it first premiered on December 20, 2019. The way the show has been trending ever since the first volume of season three was released is yet another proof of its impact. The season has also been in the news because of Henry Cavill's exit from the series. The actor's decision to quit the show goodbye came as a shock to fans.

Cavill has portrayed Geralt of Rivia since the start and fans think nobody can play the role better than him especially because he is a massive fan of the Witcher universe and has an immense passion for the character. Liam Hemsworth will be replacing the 40-year-old as Geralt from season four onwards. Anya Chalotra, who plays Yennefer of Vengerberg, has opened up about Cavill's exit and mentioned the "loss" they'll feel without him.

ALSO READ: The Witcher 3: Anya Chalotra was 'really sad' about Henry Cavill's exit from series, says she 'shed a tear'

Anya Chalotra on 'family' Henry Cavill's exit from The Witcher

Since Chalotra and Cavill's characters are soulmates, the two have worked together and romanced each other through the seasons. During a conversation with The Telegraph, the actress revealed how she felt about the news of the Superman star's exit. The cast found out about Cavill leaving the show after the season wrapped up so there weren't any last-scene emotional moments on set but Chalotra reveals that it was hard when they found out.

"That news was hard to take because he's family. We've been together for five years. So for anyone to leave after working with someone for that long, we're going to feel that loss," the 26-year-old actress explained. She further revealed, "When we are all on set, we're dedicated to playing these characters and bringing them to life in the best way. And that is exactly what I felt every day from Henry." Even though she will miss Cavill, Chalotra is looking forward to working with Hemsworth and seeing what his version of Geralt looks like.

Anya Chalotra talks about filming nude and intimate scenes

The actress also talked about the process of filming intimate and nude scenes. "The line is always blurred between Anya, when I'm clothed, and when I'm not. With so many people around you filming, it's important we feel comfortable. An intimacy coordinator supports you in the best way. It makes a huge difference," she explained. Chalotra also revealed that she didn't think she was right to play Yennefer or that she had any chance of landing the role.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: The Witcher Season 3 trailer: From epic battles to Geralt’s softer side, here’s everything to know