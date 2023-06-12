The Witcher 3: Anya Chalotra was 'really sad' about Henry Cavill's exit from series, says she 'shed a tear'

The upcoming season three of Netflix's fantasy series The Witcher will be the final season for Henry Cavill who is making his exit from the popular show. This news came as a massive shock and disappointment for the fanbase of the live-action adaptation. Cavill's co-star and leading lady Anya Chalotra has opened up about his exit from the series.

Anya Chalotra was 'really sad' about Henry Cavill's exit from The Witcher

Chalotra told SFX magazine, "I was really sad. I may have shed a tear. It's a journey we have been on together for a long time, all of us. Especially in my career, The Witcher has been the biggest thing I have done. It's the project that started me off. Henry was a huge part of that. He's a crucial member of the show and I will miss him dearly." Speaking to EW, the 26-year-old said, "All we knew were the feelings that we have when any season comes to an end."

"It's full of pride and love and accomplishment for what we've done. So, we stayed in that moment rather than anything else." Referring to the exit, she added, "The news was... yeah, it's hard to take because he's a crucial part of the show and we all adore him. So, we're gonna miss him a lot. I wish him all the best." Chalotra and Cavill play Yennefer of Vengerberg and Geralt of Rivia and with their characters being in love, it is natural for them to be close.

Recently, the actress told Tudum that she loves acting with Henry because he is so driven and passionate about playing his character. Cavill's exit will lead the way for Liam Hemsworth to take over the reins of playing Geralt in season four of The Witcher. The trailer for the series was released on June 9, 2023. The 2-minute 30 seconds clip featured Chalotra, Cavill, and Freya Allen as the leading trio of Yennfer, Geralt, and Ciri of Cintra, once again.

More about The Witcher 3

The theme of the season has been confirmed by the showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich to be "family is worth fighting for." It will be the culmination of what has been created and built through the previous seasons of the series. The Witcher 3 will premiere in two volumes with the first volume consisting of five episodes being released on June 29, 2023. The final and second volume, consisting of the remaining three episodes, will be released on July 27.

