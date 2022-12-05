The Witcher: Blood Origin's Michelle Yeoh REVEALS thoughts on Liam Hemsworth replacing Henry Cavill as Geralt

The Witcher fans were in for a rude surprise, back in late October, when the shocking announcement was made that Liam Hemsworth was replacing fan-favourite Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia in Season 4. With Cavill returning as Superman in the DCEU, the 39-year-old actor passed the Geralt baton onto Hemsworth, who now has big 'White Wolf' boots to fill! With fans taking to social media to share their divided thoughts, Michelle Yeoh weighs in on the controversial recasting decision...

In an interview with E! News, Michelle Yeoh was asked about her honest thoughts on Geralt's recasting from Henry Cavill to Liam Hemsworth in The Witcher Season 4. For the unversed, Michelle Yeoh plays Scian in the prequel series The Witcher: Blood Origin, set to premiere on December 25. The Everything Everywhere All at Once star first praised Henry's performance, "I think Henry did such an amazing job." As for Liam joining The Witcher fam, Michelle simply added, "Let's see what Liam has to bring, right? That's how it is."

Henry Cavill Welcomes Liam Hemsworth as 'New' Geralt in The Witcher Season 4

In an October 30 Instagram post, Henry Cavill revealed that he's "laying down my medallion and my swords" and Liam Hemsworth, instead, will be playing Geralt in The Witcher Season 4. The Justice League star's caption - in which Cavill welcomed Hemsworth into The Witcher universe with open arms - read, "Some news to share from The Continent… My journey as Geralt of Rivia has been filled with both monsters and adventures, and alas, I will be laying down my medallion and my swords for Season 4. In my stead, the fantastic Mr Liam Hemsworth will be taking up the mantle of the White Wolf. As with the greatest of literary characters, I pass the torch with reverence for the time spent embodying Geralt and enthusiasm to see Liam's take on this most fascinating and nuanced of men. Liam, good sir, this character has such a wonderful depth to him, enjoy diving in and seeing what you can find. #TheWitcher @LiamHemsworth"

On the other hand, Liam Hemsworth was all praises for Henry Cavill in his IG post. The Hunger Games star wrote in his caption: "As a Witcher fan I'm over the moon about the opportunity to play Geralt of Rivia. Henry Cavill has been an incredible Geralt, and I'm honoured that he's handing me the reins and allowing me to take up the White Wolf's blades for the next chapter of his adventure. Henry, I've been a fan of yours for years and was inspired by what you brought to this beloved character. I may have some big boots to fill, but I'm truly excited to be stepping into The Witcher world. @henrycavill @witchernetflix"

Nevertheless, Henry Cavill fans will get to see the actor as Geralt one last time in The Witcher Season 3, which is slated to release in mid-2023.